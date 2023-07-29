Members of the Cumberland and Lebanon community witnessed the unveiling of upgrades to Nokes-Lasater Field on a hot-and-humid sunny Thursday morning.
Dignitaries such as school president Paul Stumb, Titans radio announcer Mike Keith (a former neighbor of Stumb’s in Knoxville and the guest speaker), Athletic Director Ron Pavan and Coach Tim Mathis were among those who addressed the crowd, which featured Phoenix football players and athletes from other sports in the stands.
In the background, the crowd saw the new scoreboard in the southeast corner of the stadium and the new alumni pavilion located beyond the north end zone. Those who stayed afterward were invited to check out the new lockers in the Phoenix’s dressing room.
“It’s become, even at small colleges, it’s become an arms race,” Mathis said in the locker room. “Who has the nice shiniest new things. You can’t be thankful enough for Coach Pavan’s relentless push for us to get improvements. Dr. Stumb’s not doing the easy work saying ‘no’. ‘Let’s do it. We’ll figure all this out as we go. But let’s do it because it’s the right thing to do for the kids’. You can’t thank him enough because it’s unbelievable what we’ve done. And there’s more to do.”
Still on the to-do the artificial turf which was originally planned to be installed in time for this season. Instead, Nokes-Lasater, the largest stadium in the Mid-South Conference, will remain the league’s last remaining grass field for one more year.
“If I had my druthers, if I wasn’t cutting the grass, I’d rather play on grass to be honest,” Mathis said. “But it’s a huge upkeep. And in the long run it’s cost effective to do the turf once you get it down because you save so much on water, chemicals, maintenance of mowers.”
Teams can also practice on the turf game field, something they’re loath to do with grass due to the wear. And with the lights of a game field, practices can be held at night during heat waves.
“Our practice field doesn’t drain good,” Mathis said. “When it rains, we can’t go out there. On a turf field, it’s going to drain so you’re not going to miss many practices.”
Pavan is looking at the turf as an opportunity to add lacrosse to the menu of athletic options. He thought out loud about other potential uses not directly involving Phoenix teams.
“Maybe even a high school game,” Pavan said of the former 5,000-seat Lebanon High stadium which first opened in 1965. “We have the largest stadium in Wilson County. So if it rains and they don’t have turf and they want to play a game here… We can have an NAIA bowl game here. We can have all-star games. I just want to be part of the community.”
But that’s for 2024 and beyond. In the 2023 here and now, fans will have a state-of-the-art video board this season which kicks off less than a month from now, Aug. 26. Four of the first five games will be held at Nokes-Lasater, including the first three at night through September.
“The scoreboard’s a game-changer,” Mathis said. “It takes you into the future. We can generate money from it through ads. You can have replays on it. Just a great sporting atmosphere even at a small place to have that. It’d be no different than having a video board at Nissan Stadium. Now us at little bitty ol’ Cumberland have the same thing.”
And while many Cumberland fans may not travel to road games with the Phoenix, the coaches see what other schools have. If CU doesn’t have it, it could be used against Phoenix coaches in recruiting.
“Does any of that help us win on the field? No,” Mathis said. “It’s still the kids. But some of them won’t even look at your school unless you have the nice new shiny stuff. This is going to help us in so many ways recruiting. It’s a godsend in recruiting because they’ll be kids who want to come here just because we have brand new lockers. We have a videoboard. When they sit in that pavilion this fall when we’re recruiting them, they’re not going to go anywhere and have something anywhere as nice as that to be recruited in.”
Pavan, as AD, is looking for upgrades in other sports as well. Part of the purpose of Thursday’s gathering was to promote the Phoenix Foundation as a fundraising mechanism. Contributors (parents, alumni) can donate to the sport of their choosing. Future upgrades include turf for the softball infield at Billy Dee Ross Stadium, a locker room for wrestling, a track for the team to practice on and host meets. There will likely be upgrades for other sports as well.
“When you break ground on something, it gets excitement going on on campus,” Pavan said. “We’re just trying to keep up with the people before us who sacrificed so much.”
