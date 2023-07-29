Members of the Cumberland and Lebanon community witnessed the unveiling of upgrades to Nokes-Lasater Field on a hot-and-humid sunny Thursday morning.

Dignitaries such as school president Paul Stumb, Titans radio announcer Mike Keith (a former neighbor of Stumb’s in Knoxville and the guest speaker), Athletic Director Ron Pavan and Coach Tim Mathis were among those who addressed the crowd, which featured Phoenix football players and athletes from other sports in the stands.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.