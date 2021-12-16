CU wins big over Brewton-Parker in home opener

Cumberland wrestling picked up a big 35-12 win over RV Brewton-Parker in the Phoenix’s first home dual of the season Monday night at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.
The match started out at 165, No. 2 Cole Smith made quick work of Cody Thompson with a pin in the first for six Cumberland points.
Brewton-Parker took the lead after the 174 and 184 matches. Douglas Peppers held on for a 2-0 decision over Matthew Sells and No. 6 Lucas DeSilva pinned Austin Antcliffe in the first to lead 9-6.
River Henry got the six points back for Cumberland after Jonathan Whiting was disqualified and No. 5 Patrick Depiazza picked up a 5-3 decision and Cumberland never gave the lead back up.
No. 4 Carter Cox posted a major decision at 125 beating Zayveon Mitchell 12-4 and No. 19 Keshawn Laws picked up a tech fall as the first period closed over Keshaun Taylor.
At 141, Blaine Fussel lost a tight decision to Bradley Owens 3-2. Lebanon local Eli Clemmons dominated Kohlby Hopper with a tech fall in the first period and No. 7 Anthony Maia closed the match with a pin at 157.
Cumberland improved to 4-4 heading into the Valley Clash Duals today against some very stout competition in St. Ambrose, Missouri Valley, No. 9 Baker and William Penn.
