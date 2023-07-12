Cumberland’s women are gearing up for a 2023 soccer season with a schedule which includes six teams that made the NAIA national tournament last season.
The Phoenix have one preseason match slated against Alabama A&M on the road on Aug. 10 before the season officially kicks off with four straight road matches beginning on Aug. 17 against Baker University in Baldwin City, Missouri. Just two days later the team will travel to Dayton, Tenn., to face off against Bryan College.
On Aug. 26, this Phoenix will head to Cleveland, Ga., to take on Truett McConnell University. The Bears were the AAC regular season champions last season. The match is a return match as Cumberland played them in Murfreesboro last year winning 4-1. The Phoenix end August and their road spurt against the now-former Mid-South Conference foe Pikeville on the 30th.
The month of September begins with the home opener on Sept. 2 for a highly anticipated clash against College of Idaho at Lindsey Donnell Stadium. The Yotes made the national tournament last season as the Cascade tournament runner-u.
The Phoenix will continue their home stand Sept. 6 when they face Milligan University. Cumberland will welcome former MSC member Shawnee State University to its pitch Sept. 10 The final match of the homestand is Sept. 13 when Cumberland welcomes Life University to Kirk Field.
The team hits the road again Sept. 19, traveling to St. Louis to face off against Missouri Baptist. Returning to their home ground Sept. 23, the Phoenix will open up the conference schedule against Freed-Hardeman University. They will head to Lawrenceville, Ga., with a challenging match at Georgia Gwinnett College on the 26th. The Grizzlies made the NAIA national tournament last season as the Continental tournament runner-up.
The Phoenix will wrap up September with a visit to Mid-South rival Campbellsville University on Sept. 30. The Tigers won the Mid-South Conference tournament for a trip to the nationals.
As October begins, Cumberland will home for a faceoff against Georgetown College on the 4th in conference action. After a two-week layoff Cumberland will hit the road, this time to face Lindsey Wilson College on Oct. 18. The Blue Raiders are another team that made the national tournament last season.
The final home match of the regular season takes place on Oct. 25when Cumberland hosts the University of the Cumberlands. The Patriots won the 2022 Mid-South Conference regular season championship and reached the NAIA semifinals in the national tournament. The regular season concludes Oct. 31 with a road game against Bethel University in McKenzie at 5 p.m.
The Mid-South Conference Tournament is scheduled to commence Nov. 3, with the higher-seeded institution hosting the matches.
The top-seeded team in the tournament will receive a first-round bye, while the No. 2 seed will host the No. 7 seed, the 3-seed will face the 6-seed, and the 4-seed will welcome the 5-seed. The semifinals and finals will be hosted by the regular season conference cChampion. The semifinals will take place Nov. 8, followed by the finals Nov. 10.
