Cumberland’s women are gearing up for a 2023 soccer season with a schedule which includes six teams that made the NAIA national tournament last season.

The Phoenix have one preseason match slated against Alabama A&M on the road on Aug. 10 before the season officially kicks off with four straight road matches beginning on Aug. 17 against Baker University in Baldwin City, Missouri. Just two days later the team will travel to Dayton, Tenn., to face off against Bryan College.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.