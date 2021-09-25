Cumberland’s women kept moving up, landing at No. 18 in Week 3’s NAIA top-25 soccer coaches’ poll, announced by the national office Wednesday.
The Phoenix picked up two wins in the last week, routing Missouri Baptist 7-1 last Wednesday. They drew a 1-1 tie with the new No. 5 team in the NAIA, the University of the Cumberlands, which will be reflected in next week’s poll.
Statistically, Cumberland ranks inside the top 20 in five offensive categories: shots, shots-per-game, shots on goal, goals and assists. The Phoenix have fired 163 shots in six matches for ninth most, 27.2 shots-per-game is seventh most and 89 shots on goal is the ninth most. Cumberland has scored 25 goals in six matches for 20th most and has produced 27 assists which are third-most in the country.
Marie Bathe has assisted six-goal this season which is sixth-best in the NAIA. Jennifer Segura and Haley Stevens led the team in goals with five apiece. Cumberland keeper Sabrina Graziano has made 19 saves on the season and has four wins under her belt.
Three other Mid-South Conference teams are in the top-25 poll led by Tennessee Southern at No. 3. The University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) sits just behind the Firehawks at No. 5. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) dropped three spots to No. 15 after a 2-2 start to their season.
The top four remains unchanged as Keiser (Fla.) and William Carey (Miss.) are No. 1 and No. 2. Tennessee Southern has moved up to No. 3 while Spring Arbor (Mich.) is No. 4.
The poll was voted on by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Continental Athletic Conference (Independents) and Unaffiliated Groups.
Cumberland will continue with conference action this Saturday at Lindsey Donnell Stadium against Life University.
