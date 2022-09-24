Cumberland’s women moved up two spots to No. 13 in the fourth edition of the NAIA top-25 soccer coaches’ poll, announced by the national office Wednesday morning.
The Phoenix improved their record to 6-1 with wins over No. 19 Truett-McConnell and No. 25 Campbellsville. The lone loss on Cumberland’s schedule came via No. 1 Keiser and CU pushed the Seahawks to their limit falling to a 2-1 decision.
On the season, the Phoenix have scored 20 goals with 26 assists, the fifth-most assists in the NAIA while allowing just six goals. Cumberland boasts a 5-0 record at home this season.
Macy Douglas and Brenna Swiger leads the team in goals scored with three. Douglas has accumulated a team-high 10 points on the year. Haley Stevens, Gabby Jones and Grace Morris each have scored two goals as the offensive production for Cumberland has been a team effort with everyone contributing.
Marie Bathe leads the team in assists with six which puts her at eight-best in the NAIA and Sarah Haddock has added five to put her at 18th on the assists leaderboard.
Keeper Sabrina Graziano has posted a 5-1 record in net thus far allowing just six goals for an average of one goal allowed per game. She has made 31 saves this season and has a save percentage of .838. Four other Mid-South Conference teams are in the top 25 poll with the University of the Cumberlands leading the way at No. 4. Tennessee Southern has moved back inside the top 5 at No. 5 followed by the Phoenix at No. 13. Lindsey Wilson dropped one more spot to No. 22 and Campbellsville stays put at No. 25.
Keiser (Fla.) holds onto the No. 1 position in this week’s poll and Spring Arbor (Mich.) holds at No. 2. Marian moved up one to No. 3 followed by the pair of Mid-South teams in the Cumberlands at No. 4 and Tennessee Southern at No. 5,
The Phoenix are set for another top-25 matchup this Sunday as they will take on No. 22 Lindsey Wilson at 1 p.m.
