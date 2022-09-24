Cumberland’s women moved up two spots to No. 13 in the fourth edition of the NAIA top-25 soccer coaches’ poll, announced by the national office Wednesday morning.

The Phoenix improved their record to 6-1 with wins over No. 19 Truett-McConnell and No. 25 Campbellsville. The lone loss on Cumberland’s schedule came via No. 1 Keiser and CU pushed the Seahawks to their limit falling to a 2-1 decision.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.