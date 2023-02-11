CU women cruise past Oakland City in home opener

Cumberland’s women opened the 2023 home tennis schedule with a 6-1 win over RV Oakland City on Thursday afternoon on the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts.
The Phoenix started the match with wins at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles to get the doubles point. Jessica Hernandez and Elina Sungatullina won at No. 1 6-3 and Valentina Mendez and Maria Arbelaez won 6-2 at No. 2 to clinch the point.
Cumberland stayed hot in singles action winning all, but one match.
Hernandez won in straight sets at No. 1, Arbelaez won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2. At No. 3, Sungatullina lost the first set 6-4, but bounced back with a 6-1, 6-0 win.
Juanita Mendez followed suit with a quick 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 4 and Valentina Mendez posted a 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 5.
Cumberland was in action yesterday against another solid team in Blue Mountain College.
Men win 5-2 over No. 22 Oakland CityCumberland’s men defeated No. 22 Oakland City University 5-2 on Thursday afternoon in a thriller at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts.
The Phoenix took the doubles point, sweeping all three matches. Pavel Kelo and Adrijan Hrzic won at No. 1 doubles 6-2. Julian Parada and German Suarez also won their doubles match 6-2. Daniel Wessels and Dan Slapnik Trost won a close match at No. 3 7-6 to complete the sweep.
Oakland City got off to a quick start in singles matches, winning at singles No. 1 and No. 2. Daniel Wessels lost singles No. 1 to Fran Perez 6-4, 6-2 and Pavel Kelo fell to Andres Perez at No. 2 6-1, 6-1. Adrijan Hrzic bounced back with a big win at singles No. 3, defeating Angel Gomez 6-2, 6-0. Julian Parada defeated Tomas Ojeda 6-2, 6-0 and Fernando Flores won at No. 6 in a tight match over Nelson Ramos 4-6, 6-4, 10-4. German Suarez clinched Cumberlands victory at No. 5 with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Wilco Cilliers.
