CU women cruise past Oakland City in home opener

Juanita Mendez serves during her 6-1, 6-2 victory in the No. 4 singles match.

 BOB TAMBOLI • Cumberland University

Cumberland’s women opened the 2023 home tennis schedule with a 6-1 win over RV Oakland City on Thursday afternoon on the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts.

The Phoenix started the match with wins at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles to get the doubles point. Jessica Hernandez and Elina Sungatullina won at No. 1 6-3 and Valentina Mendez and Maria Arbelaez won 6-2 at No. 2 to clinch the point.

