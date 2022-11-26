CU women cruise past UT Southern 80-61

Brittany Miller led Cumberland with 16 points against Tennessee Southern.

 STEVE WAMPLER • Cumberland University/File

Cumberland’s women dominated from the opening tip at home against their instate rival, defeating Tennessee Southern 80-61 Tuesday night at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.

The Phoenix (5-2, 2-1 Mid-South Conference) made 28 of 56 (50%) of their shots from the floor in the contest while knocking down seven 3s. They were relentless the whole game defensively, collecting seven steals and one block.

