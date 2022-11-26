CU women cruise past UT Southern 80-61

Cumberland’s women dominated from the opening tip at home against their instate rival, defeating Tennessee Southern 80-61 Tuesday night at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.
The Phoenix (5-2, 2-1 Mid-South Conference) made 28 of 56 (50%) of their shots from the floor in the contest while knocking down seven 3s. They were relentless the whole game defensively, collecting seven steals and one block.
All five Phoenix starters recorded double figure points with Brittany Miller leading the way at 16. Alaina Rongos recorded 13 points and eight rebounds while Keara Sexton collected seven assists with her 13 points. Lebanon’s Lindsey Freeman scored 12 and Kayla Gordon added 11.
Tennessee Southern (3-3, 1-2 MSC) had a rough shooting night behind the arc, shooting 1-of-9 (11.1%). The Firehawks did a good job from the free-throw line, shooting 16-19 (84.2%).
Only two Firehawks recorded double digits in points, Takiyah Goff recorded 13 and Halle Jones scored 10 off the bench. Lebanon’s Aaryn Grace Lester had two assists and two steals to go with six points.
Gordon got off to a hot start midway through the first quarter when she scored seven straight points on a three, a layup and two free throws. Sexton and Rongos knocked down a pair of threes and the Phoenix went on a run of layups to lead 30-18 at the end of the first quarter.
The Phoenix started out the second quarter with a three by Swafford but both teams were held scoreless for three minutes late in the period. The Phoenix caught fire with one minute left in the half going on a 6-0 run to head into the half leading 45-29.
Miller got the Phoenix started in the third quarter with back-to-back layups and a converted three point play. Sexton scored six straight for the Phoenix to stretch their lead to 58-40 with 2:32 left in the period. Later in the quarter, Iya Jones pushed Cumberland’s lead to 62-42 heading into the fourth quarter with a pair of free throws.
Tennessee Southern fought back in the fourth quarter with 9-0 run to start the period. Rongos ended Cumberland’s four minute scoring drought with a strong layup and Miller answered it with four straight free throws. Cumberland cruised the rest of the way.
Cumberland will be back in action December 1 when the Phoenix travel to play Wilberforce (Ohio) University.
