CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Cumberland’s women team picked up their second Mid-South Conference win of the week defeating the Thomas More Saints 6-1 last Saturday.

The Phoenix started strong in the doubles games taking the doubles point. Jessica Hernandez and Maria Arbelaez beat Heidi Kane and Cassie Saner of Thomas More 6-3 at No. 1. The Cumberland duo of Lara Zugasti and Elina Sungatullina were even more dominant, defeating Kimberly Sabga and Noelia Garcia of Thomas More 6-1. However, the Saints were able to get one win in the doubles games, with Alexis Covington and Sydney Johnson beating Juanita Mendez and Carlee Teague of Cumberland 7-5.

