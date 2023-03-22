CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Cumberland’s women team picked up their second Mid-South Conference win of the week defeating the Thomas More Saints 6-1 last Saturday.
The Phoenix started strong in the doubles games taking the doubles point. Jessica Hernandez and Maria Arbelaez beat Heidi Kane and Cassie Saner of Thomas More 6-3 at No. 1. The Cumberland duo of Lara Zugasti and Elina Sungatullina were even more dominant, defeating Kimberly Sabga and Noelia Garcia of Thomas More 6-1. However, the Saints were able to get one win in the doubles games, with Alexis Covington and Sydney Johnson beating Juanita Mendez and Carlee Teague of Cumberland 7-5.
In the singles games, the Phoenix took control of the match, with Jessica Hernandez defeating Alexis Covington of Thomas More in a tough two-set match, winning 6-4, 7-6 (4). Maria Arbelaez also had a strong performance, beating Noelia Garcia of Thomas More in three sets, 6-3, 7-5, 7-5. Elina Sungatullina of Cumberland defeated Cassie Saner of Thomas More 6-2, 6-3, while Kaede Hatano beat Kimberly Sabga 7-5, 6-2. The final singles match saw Alexandra Leisibach of Cumberland defeat Sydney Johnson of Thomas More 6-1, 6-2.
The only win for Thomas More in the singles games came from Heidi Kane, who defeated Lara Zugasti of Cumberland 6-1, 6-2.
The Phoenix will look to continue their winning ways Friday on the road at Freed-Hardeman.
No. 11 Phoenix down Thomas More 5-2
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — No. 11 Cumberland team took to the road and took down the Thomas More Saints 5-2 in men’s tennis last Saturday.
The match started with the doubles games, and the Thomas More duo of Sergio San Pablo and Jackson Poulos were able to get a win against Pavel Kelo and Adrijan Hrzic of Cumberland, winning 6-2. However, the Phoenix quickly responded, with Julian Parada and German Suarez beating Juan Pablo Villagrana and Nehmia Molla of Thomas More 6-4. The third doubles match was an intense battle, but Daniel Wessels and Dan Slapnik Trost of Cumberland were able to edge past Eliott Burer and Samuel Mimbrero Lendinez of Thomas More in a tiebreaker, winning 7-6 (7-5).
Moving on to the singles games, Sergio San Pablo of Thomas More was able to get a win against Pavel Kelo of Cumberland in a tough three-set match, winning 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. However, the Phoenix quickly took control of the match, with Adrijan Hrzic beating Jackson Poulos of Thomas More 6-4, 6-3, and Daniel Wessels defeating Nehmia Molla of Thomas More 6-3, 6-2.
The Phoenix continued their dominance in the bottom three singles matches, with German Suarez beating Samuel Mimbrero Lendinez 6-3, 6-3, and Dan Slapnik Trost defeating Eliott Burer 7-5, 6-2. The only win for Thomas More in the singles games came from Juan Pablo Villagrana, who beat Julian Parada 6-2, 6-3.
Overall, it was a strong performance by the Cumberland Phoenix, with both their doubles and singles teams showing great form. The Phoenix will look to build on this win as they continue their season.
Cumberland’s next match will be at home Thursday against Milligan at the Tommy Gray Memorial Court.
