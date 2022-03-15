WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — The 14th-ranked Cumberlands Patriots women’s tennis team topped RV Cumberland 6-1 Sunday to cause the Phoenix to fall to 1-1 in Mid-South Conference play.
UC got the win in doubles play to help set the tone for the rest of the match. Tomomi Nagao and Mikaela Fros gave Cumberlands an edge to start things out at #1 doubles, winning 6-2.
The Phoenix responded with a win of their own at the #3 spot as Alexandra Leisibach and Lara Zugasti defeated Johanna Beckmann and Satsuki Mitani to even things up.
Tessa Gray and Meiri Okuwaki were the deciding factor winning a tough 7-5 contest over Maria Arbelaez and Elina Sungatullina to take the point.
Nagao won in straight sets over Sungatullina 6-0, 6-0 for a quick point at No. 1 singles. Hernandez fought hard, but lost in three sets 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to Okuwaki.
Arbelaez won a battle over Catherine Rae at No. 3 singles, winning the third set 11-9 for the lone Phoenix point in the match.
Beckmann took down Zugasti in two sets, winning 7-5, 6-1. Hatano and Earnhardt lost in straight sets at No. 5 and No. 6.
No. 13 Cumberlands sweeps Phoenix men
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — No. 13 Cumberlands won the doubles point and swept singles for a 7-0 win over No. 20 Cumberland onSunday afternoon.
“It was not a good start in doubles, it will be a long week, so we have to keep our heads up and have a positive attitude and keep grinding as the next few weeks will be very important for us as a team,” Cumberland coach Thiago Lins said.
The Phoenix took one of the three doubles matches as Daniel Wessels and German Suarez defeated Mattis La Montagner and Luis Montull Piniero 6-2. The Patriots won at No. 1 and No. 3 doubles for the point.
The Patriots swept Cumberland in singles matches to get the 7-0 win. The Phoenix fell to 1-1 in conference play.
Phoenix women sweep Pikeville 7-0 on the roadPIKEVILLE, Ky. — Cumberland’s women swept the University of Pikeville on the road 7-0 Friday to improve their record on the season to 3-3.
Cumberland took two out of the three doubles matches to take the point as the teams of Jessica Hernandez/Kaede Hatano, and Lara Zugasti/Alexandra Leisbach picked up easy wins.
In singles, Hernandez handled Camila Agudelo in No. 1 singles action 6-2, 6-1. Sungatullina defeated Andrea Hurtado 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2.
At No. 3 singles, Maria Arbelez topped Gabriela Guacanes 6-1, 7-6.Zugasti posted a 6-3,3-1 win at No. 4 over Luisa Diaz. Hatano defeated Sara Contreras 6-3, 6-2 and Carly Earnhardt defeated Riley Mullins, 6-3, 7-6.
Men pick up 4-3 road winPIKEVILLE, Ky. — Cumberland’s men hit the road and defeated Pikeville 4-3 on Friday afternoon.
“We are proud of the attitude this team is showing towards matches and are looking forward to a very busy month ahead for us” coach Thiago Lins said.
CU earned one double win on the day and that was the No. 3 pairing of Adrijan Hrzic and Dan Slapnik Trost as they defeated Juan Medina and Fernando Koano 6-2 for CU’s doubles point. In singles action, it was a battle top to bottom, but Cumberland slightly edged the Bears as Adrijan Hrzic won at No. 1, 6-4, 6-4, Jackson Vaughan won at No. 4 7-6, 2-6, 7-6, and Daniel Wessels won at No. 6.
“Today was a tough one for us, big team effort to overcome this match and Jackson pulled off a full third-set tiebreaker win beating a very tough opponent,” said Lins.
