BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland’s women fell 1-0 to No. 4 Tennessee-Southern in the semifinals of the Mid-South Conference tournament on Wednesday afternoon.
The Phoenix (13-4-1, 8-2-1 MSC) were the four seed in the tournament and Tennessee Southern (17-1, 10-1 MSC) earned the first seed. The last time the two teams met was two weeks ago as Cumberland earned a 2-1 upset win on the road.
The first half of the game was very close between the two teams as the game went into the first half scoreless. The Phoenix had six shots on goal to the 8 of the Firehawks, although both teams recorded one shot on goal in the first half.
After the half, the Firehawks came out of the locker room with a lot of energy.
Tennessee Southern’s Estelle Badoedana Ek scored the lone goal of the game in the 56th minute. The goal occurred after Mackenzie Stroebel fired a shot on CU keeper Savannah Stubbs that she saved but left the rebound floating in the air. Badoedana Ek finished off the play with a header into the back of the net to take a 1-0 lead.
After 34 minutes of scoreless soccer, the Firehawks secured a 1-0 victory over the Phoenix. The Firehawks rattled off 15 shots in the second half, with eight on goal. Cumberland managed seven shots in the second half, with two on goal.
Leading the way individually for the Phoenix was Haley Stevens, with four total shots in the match. Brenda Cernas, Emma Lucas, and Marie Bathe recorded the shots on goal for Cumberland. Savannah Stubbs had a solid match for the Phoenix in net as she made eight saves on nine shots.
With the loss, 14th-ranked Cumberland now awaits an at-large bid in the NAIA National Tournament.
Men fall to Cumberlands, 3-1BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland’s men (13-4-1) fell 3-1 to the Cumberlands Patriots in the Mid-South Conference semifinals Wednesday.
The Phoenix gave up three unanswered goals in the last 15 minutes of the game.
The last time these two teams met was Sept. 21 in Murfreesboro after the match moved from Lebanon due to weather. The Phoenix defeated the then 12th-ranked Patriots 3-2 with goals from Austin Morenzoni, Kam Stanley and Nawn Thang.
This match was very even in the first half as both teams had similar possession times. Both teams also had the same number of shots and shots on goal with five and two, respectively.
However, the best chance to score in the first half came from the Patriots. Cumberlands’ Rodrigos Riveros put a header off the crossbar and out with 8:36 to play.
The Patriots had another excellent chance to score two minutes into the second half from the leg of Riveros on a crosser that went off the crossbar.
The Phoenix were the team to break the scoreless tie in the 65th minute. Austin Morenzoni passed the ball up to Tyler Watson, who found Brandon Gonzalez on a beautiful cross to give Cumberland the 1-0 advantage.
Just over 11 minutes later, the Patriots evened the score on a shot from Stephen Appiah assisted by Liam Healey.
Cumberland had another excellent opportunity to score six minutes later off a header from Retsin Kabambala that went just over the crossbar.
The Patriots took a 2-1 lead in the 83rd minute after a pass to the right side post from Joel Drewery found the leg of Stephen Appiah for the go-ahead goal.
Just one minute later, Cumberlands scored again, this time on a shot from Ricardo Lopes de Matos assisted by Shuma Sasaki.
The Patriots held on for the last six minutes of the match to win 3-1.
Statistically, the Phoenix took 15 shots with five on goal compared to the Patriots 14 and seven on goal. Brandon Gonzalez made the biggest impact in the game offensively for the Phoenix as he registered six shots with four on net and the team’s lone goal.
Cumberland awaits an at-large bid in the NAIA Men’s Soccer National Tournament. The selection show happens on Sunday after all of the conference tournaments have wrapped up.
Phoenix women move up two spots to No. 14 in naiaCumberland’s women moved up two spots to No. 14 in Week 10’s NAIA top-25 soccer coaches’ poll, announced by the national office on Wednesday.
The Phoenix played just one game last week against Life University at home in the Mid-South Tournament quarterfinals. Cumberland handled business in beating Life 4-2. Jennifer Segura led the team with two goals while Macy Douglas also added a goal in the victory
The Phoenix have scored 69 goals in 17 games, good enough for 11th-best in the NAIA. Cumberland sits at sixth in the nation in shots (429) and fourth in shots per game (25.2). CU has registered seven clean sheets on the season.
Four other Mid-South Conference teams are ranked in this poll led by Tennessee Southern at No. 4. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) at No. 11 and Campbellsville (Ky.) drops to No. 17. The University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) moved up three spots to No. 15.
In the final Top 25 leading into selection Monday, the top 13 remained the same as conference tournaments are in full swing. William Carey (Miss.) remained in the driver’s seat with a perfect 16-0 record.
The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Continental Athletic Conference (independents), and unaffiliated groups.
Cumberland men maintain No. 21 NAIA rankingCumberland’s men stayed put at No. 21 in the NAIA top-25 soccer coaches’ poll, announced by the national office Wednesday.
The Phoenix played just one game last week against Life University at home in the Mid-South Tournament quarterfinals, beating the Running Eagles 4-1. Martin Walsh had one of the best CU performances of the season as he notched two goals and two assists.
Cumberland has scored 45 goals in 17 games, a rate of 2.65 goals per contest. Tyler Watson leads the team individually with 12 goals and four assists, followed by Martin Walsh and Kam Stanley, with nine goals each. Nicklas Rulle is having a great season in goal for the Phoenix as he boasts a 12-1-1 record with a .795 save percentage.
Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) is the highest-ranked Mid-South team at No. 11 with 347 points in the poll. The Blue Raiders are also the No. 1 seed in the tournament after they clinched the Mid-South Conference Regular Season title. The University of the Cumberlands and Bethel are receiving votes in the poll to round out the conference.
In the season’s final poll, Central Methodist secured all 18 first-place votes and pushed its consecutive streak to eight weeks. The top six teams showed no movement from a week ago.
The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Continental Athletic Conference (independents), and unaffiliated groups.
