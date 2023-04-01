CU women finish 14th at Music City Classic

Nathalie Nutu was Cumberland's highest finisher with a 25th-place tie after posting a final-round 75 for a total of 230.

 Cumberland University

HERMITAGE — Cumberland’s women wrapped up the Music City Classic in 14th place at Hermitage Golf Course on Tuesday.

The Phoenix shot a 318 in the final round, their highest score as a group in the tournament, to finish with 944 total shots. The tournament featured 13 of the top 25 schools in the NAIA and was a very competitive field.

