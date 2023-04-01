CU women finish 14th at Music City Classic

HERMITAGE — Cumberland’s women wrapped up the Music City Classic in 14th place at Hermitage Golf Course on Tuesday.
The Phoenix shot a 318 in the final round, their highest score as a group in the tournament, to finish with 944 total shots. The tournament featured 13 of the top 25 schools in the NAIA and was a very competitive field.
Dalton State claimed the team title, finishing with a total score of 887 after shooting a final round score of 294 (+6). Keiser University finished in second place with a total score of 893, while the Cumberlands of took third place with a total score of 906 thanks to a strong final round score of 292 (+4). Southeastern dropped from third to fourth in the final round and finished with a total score of 908, while Belmont rounded out the top five with a total score of 915.
Nathalie Nutu led the way for Cumberland, finishing tied for 25th place with a total score of 230. Nutu posted a 75 in the final round with three birdies and six bogeys.
Emma Hermansson also had a solid showing, finishing tied for 33rd place with a total score of 232. Hermansson shot a four-over 76 in the final round with two birdies as well.
Anna Krieger tied for 63rd place with a total score of 238. She struggled in the final round posting her highest-round of the year with an 84.
Jasmine Sachdev and Ida Furuheim rounded out the scoring for Cumberland, finishing tied for 79th place and 86th place, respectively. Sachdev finished with an 84 for a total score of 247, while Furuheim posted an 83 for a total score of 253 in her final round.
Caitlyn Bilham and Ksenia Yakovleva competed as individuals for the Phoenix. Bilham finished tied for 83rd place with a total score of 250 after shooting a final round score of 87. Yakovleva finished in 94th place with a total score of 272 after shooting a final round score of 86.
The Phoenix will look to regroup at their next tournament on April 17-18 at the Mid-South Conference Spring Invitational in Crossville.
