CU women finish 17th at NAIA Nationals

SILVIS, Ill. — Cumberland’s women up the NAIA Golf National Championship 17th last Friday at TPC Deere Run.
In the final round of the championships, the Phoenix recorded a team score of 330, bringing their cumulative total to 1309. Cumberland was 17th after day one and held that position throughout the four-day event.
The University of British Columbia captured the championship dominating the field to win by 29 strokes. Keiser finished as the runner-up and Oklahoma City took third place.
Makayla Tyrrel from Oklahoma City was the individual national champion winning with a four-day total of 294 strokes, 10-over-par. Caherine Batand from Menlo finished in second place.
Leading the way for the Phoenix was Emma Hermansson, who finished tied for 48th place overall. Hermansson carded scores of 77, 81, 81 and 82 for a total of 321 strokes. She picked up one birdie on the round with 10 bogeys and a double.
Jasmine Sachdev, competing as the fifth player, was the second-highest finisher for Cumberland. Her scores of 80, 83, 84 and 82 contributed to a total of 329, earning her a tied 70th-place finish. Sachdev played a fairly steady round with the most pars in the round for the Phoenix, but had seven bogeys and an eight on one hole.
Anna Krieger and Ida Furuheim both finished tied for 78th place, recording identical scores of 334. Krieger posted scores of 84, 80, 84 and 86, while Furuheim posted scores of 83, 88, 83 and 80. Furuheim’s 80 was the lowest score for the Phoenix on the final day.
Nathalie Nutu finished tied for 85th place with a total score of 338. Nutu struggled in the final round posting her highest score of the season with a 91.
