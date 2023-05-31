CU women finish 17th at NAIA Nationals

Ida Furuheim posted Cumberland’s best score of 80 on the final day of the NAIA Women’s Golf National Championships last Friday.

 Cumberland University

SILVIS, Ill. — Cumberland’s women up the NAIA Golf National Championship 17th last Friday at TPC Deere Run.

In the final round of the championships, the Phoenix recorded a team score of 330, bringing their cumulative total to 1309. Cumberland was 17th after day one and held that position throughout the four-day event.

