Cumberland’s women moved up three spots spot to No. 16 in Week 9’s NAIA top-25 soccer coaches’ poll, announced by the national office Wednesday.
The Phoenix played just one game this past week upsetting No. 3 Tennessee Southern on the road in Pulaski. Cumberland’s efforts in the win gave Brenda Cernas Mid-South Conference Offensive Player of the Week after posting the game-winning goal in the final minute of regulation. Keeper Sabrina Graziano garnered Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Week and NAIA Defensive Player of the Week for five saves and one goal allowed against the nation’s top-scoring team.
The Phoenix have scored 65 goals in 16 games, good enough for 11th-best in the NAIA. Cumberland sits at fourth in the nation in shots (422), third in shots per game (26.4), and fourth in shots on goal (226). CU has registered seven clean sheets on the season.
Haley Stevens leads the team in goals with 11 and Jennifer Segura has registered eight goals. Cernas is now up to seven goals and seven assists on the season. Marie Bathe has the seventh-most assists in the NAIA with 13.
Four other Mid-South Conference teams are ranked in this poll led by Tennessee Southern at No. 4. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) moved up one spot to No. 11 and Campbellsville (Ky.) remains at No. 14. The University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) dropped two positions to No. 18.
William Carey (Miss.) remained the unanimous No. 1 in the poll with 18 first-place votes and 498 points. Keiser (Fla.) stayed No. 2 with 481 followed by Spring Arbor (Mich.) who moved up to No. 3. The Firehawks dropped to fourth after the loss to Cumberland and Central Methodist (Mo.) remains at No. 5 to round out the Top 5.
The poll was voted on by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Continental Athletic Conference (Independents), and Unaffiliated Groups. The final regular-season poll is scheduled to come out next Wednesday, November 10.
The Phoenix start the Mid-South Conference tournament play this Friday after receiving a bye in the Opening Round. CU will take on Life in the Quarterfinals.
Men move up a spot to No. 21
Cumberland’s men moved up one spot to No. 21 in the NAIA soccer Week 9 top-25 poll, released by the national office Wednesday morning.
The team picked up a 5-4 win over Tennessee Southern last week on the road to close out regular-season conference play. Cumberland heads into the Mid-South Conference tournament as the No. 2 seed with a 12-3-1 overall record and an 8-2-1 MSC record.
Tyler Watson leads the team with 11 goals and five assists, good for 27 points. Kam Stanley has notched eight goals and Martin Walsh is just behind him with seven total on the season. CU is averaging 2.56 goals per game while only allowing 1.38 goals per game.
Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) is the highest-ranked Mid-South team at No. 11 with 338 points in the poll. The Blue Raiders are also the No. 1 seed in the tournament after they clinched the Mid-South Conference Regular Season title. The University of the Cumberlands, Bethel, and Tennessee Southern are all receiving votes in the poll to round out the conference.
Central Methodist (Mo.) maintains its lead of the NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, being awarded all 18 first-place votes this week. St. Thomas (Fla.) takes advantage of a loss by Keiser (Fla.) and moves into the top five. One new team makes the cut in this edition as Lyon (Ark.) replaces McPherson (Kan.) as the last selection.
The poll was voted on by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Continental Athletic Conference (Independents), and Unaffiliated Groups. The final regular-season poll is scheduled to come out on Wednesday, November 10.
Cumberland clinched a first-round bye in the Mid-South Conference tournament and will host Life University in the quarterfinals match on Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.
Phoenix to host Life in conference quarterfinals
Life picked up a 5-0 win over Freed-Hardeman on Monday afternoon to advance to face Cumberland this Friday in the Mid-South Conference women’s soccer quarterfinals.
Life’s men made it a double header with a 5-2 victory over Thomas More on Tuesday.
Cumberland’s women earned the fourth seed in the MSC tournament after posting a 12-3-1 record in the regular season. The Phoenix posted an 8-2-1 MSC record and will enter the game with big confidence after knocking off the undefeated No. 3 Tennessee Southern.
Life comes into the match with an 11-6-0 overall record and a 7-4-0 record in the league. Life is the fifth seed in the conference after knocking off the Cumberlands to jump ahead of the Patriots in the standings.
Cumberland defeated Life back on September 25, 4-0 at home. The match was 0-0 at halftime before Cumberland poured on four second-half goals. The Phoenix had four different goal scorers in the match as Brenna Swiger, Marie Bathe, Jennifer Segura, and Gabby Jones each netted one goal.
The match is slated to start at 11 a.m. at Lindsey-Donnell Stadium, with the No. 22 men to follow at 1:30 p.m.
Cumberland earned the second seed in the MSC Tournament after posting a 12-3-1 record in the regular season. The Phoenix posted an 8-2-1 MSC record and will enter the game following a thrilling 5-4 victory on the road over UT Southern.
Life comes into the match with an 8-7-1 overall record and a 5-5-1 record in the league. Life is the seven seed in the conference, slotting in in front of eighth-seeded Georgetown and behind sixth-seeded Campbellsville.
Cumberland and Life made it through two overtime periods and played to a 3-3 draw. Cumberland went into the half up 2-1 after two goals from Tyler Watson before giving up two goals in the second half to the Running Eagles. Cumberland scored in the 80th minute to take a 3-2 lead off an own-goal by Life before the Running Eagles managed to tie it up at 3-3 before the end of regulation.
Graziano earns NAIA Player of the Week honors
Cumberland goalkeeper Sabrina Graziano was voted NAIA Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday for her efforts in an upset victory over No. 3 Tennessee Southern as announced by the national office.
Graziano helped to hand No. 3 Tennessee Southern its first loss of the season, stopping five shots, and held the top-scoring team in the nation to one goal.
None of her five saves were easy as she had to dive across the net for multiple saves and even recorded a save that she punched up into the crossbar. The Georgetown, Ontario native, posted three diving saves in the first half to keep the match scoreless and added two more in the second half to preserve the win.
This is Cumberland women’s soccer’s first National Player of the Week honor since October 4, 2017, when Ashley Kambeitz was named NAIA Defensive Player of the Week.
CU women sweep MSC soccer honors
Cumberland forward Brenda Cernas earned Mid-South Conference Offensive Player of the Week while goalkeeper Sabrina Graziano was named Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the league office Monday.
Brenda Cernas played a huge role in the Phoenix’s 2-1 upset win over No. 3 Tennessee Southern this past Thursday. Cernas fired the game-winning goal with one minute remaining in the game into the top right corner of the net to close out the regular season with a bang.
This is Cernas’ first MSC weekly award of the season and career.
The sophomore goalkeeper, Graziano, put up a very impressive performance of her own in the big upset. Graziano recorded five saves on 11 shots and six shots on goal. None of her five saves were easy as she had to dive across the net for multiple saves and even recorded a save that she punched up into the crossbar.
This is also Graziano’s first award of her career.
Cumberland (12-3-1) awaits the winner of Life and Freed-Hardeman to determine who the Phoenix will meet first in the Mid-South Conference tournament.
Watson named MSC Men’s Offensive Player of the Week
Cumberland’s Tyler Watson was recognized as Mid-South Conference Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week for his performances in a 5-4 win over Tennessee Southern last Thursday, announced by the league office Monday.
Watson registered one goal and two assists in the win in Pulaski. He scored in the 29th minute of the match to give the Phoenix a 3-1 lead over the Firehawks. Watson assisted the first and final goal of the match.
The senior from Simi Valley, California, leads the team in goals this season with 11 and now has 35 on his career. He now also leads the Phoenix in assists with five.
This is Watson’s second MSC Offensive Player of the Week honor this season and the third of his career.
Cumberland will host the Mid-South Conference quarterfinals on Friday at Lindsey Donnell Stadium against the winner of Life and Thomas More.
