LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cumberland’s women picked up 13 top-10 finishes at the Tiger Paw Classic at the Norton Athletic Center last Friday.
The 4x400 meter team of Sabrina Anderson, Maddie Bittle, Alana Mack and Hailey Servais posted the highest finish of the day for the women with a second place. The team crossed the line with a time of 4:14.04. Mack posted a third place finish in the 60 meter dash with a time of 7.84 just two seconds off from qualifying for the NAIA Indoor National Championships. She also took eighth in the 400 meter and 13th in the 200 meter.
In the 600 meter, Hope Britt finished in sixth with a time of 1:52.86 and just behind her in eighth was Bittle at 1:54.58. Britt also finished fourth in the 1000 meter with a time 3:21.21.
Daniela Rivera was the top Cumberland finisher in the mile run. Rivera finished in seventh at 5:42.55. India Mastin and Sharon Jerop finished behind her in ninth and tenth.
Mastin also notched an eighth place finish in the 800 meter with a time of 2:35.20. Sasha Petrova finished in seventh in the 3000 meters with a time of 11:11.23. Rivera and Jerop finished in eighth and ninth in the event. Cumberland will be back in action this coming weekend at the Buccaneer Track and Field Invitational hosted by East Tennessee State in Johnson City.
Sanders wins 600mLOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cumberland senior Trevon Sanders picked up the lone Phoenix event win in the 600-meter dash at the Tiger Paw Classic at the Norton Athletic Center last Friday. Sanders won the event by two full seconds posting the sixth fastest time in the NAIA this season at 1:20:40. He blew away the competition defeating 31 other competitors.
Tobi Oniyide was the only Phoenix to qualify for the 60 meter dash finals. He finished in sixth place with his third best time of the season at 7.01. Benjamin Nyakudya took third place in the 400 meter. Sanders finished just behind him in fourth. Nyakudya posted a time of 49.30 just missing on a “B” cut by 0.009 seconds. Sanders finished with a 49.47.
The top 4 times in this event broke the previous Norton Athletic Center record which was previously 49.73.
Alex Kogo, Wilson Central-graduate Joel Barlow and Denis Kipligat took second, third, and fifth in the 3000 meter.
Kogo finished with a time of 9:02.36 just 0.01 seconds behind first place. Barlow finished at 9:06.42 and Kipligat 9:08.18.
Renaldo Savoury qualified for the finals in the 60 meter hurdles and finished in seventh place at 8.96 and finished ninth in the long jump with a mark of 6.59 meters.
Sibanda Dumoluhle took 10th in the high jump at 1.81 meters.
Cumberland will be back in action this coming weekend at the Buccaneer Track and Field Invitational hosted by East Tennessee State.
