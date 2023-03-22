Following two tournaments for the women this spring, Cumberland came in at No. 11 in the third poll of the 2022-23 season, announced by the NAIA last Friday.

Cumberland has played in the Kinderlou Forest Spring Invitational and the Wolfpack Invitational this spring coming in sixth and third in the two events. Anna Krieger has posted two top-5 finishes this spring being named the Mid-South Conference Golfer of the Week twice.

