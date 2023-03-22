Following two tournaments for the women this spring, Cumberland came in at No. 11 in the third poll of the 2022-23 season, announced by the NAIA last Friday.
Cumberland has played in the Kinderlou Forest Spring Invitational and the Wolfpack Invitational this spring coming in sixth and third in the two events. Anna Krieger has posted two top-5 finishes this spring being named the Mid-South Conference Golfer of the Week twice.
British Columbia remained atop the polls at No. 1. Dalton State (Ga.) overtook Oklahoma City for second place followed by Keiser (Fla.) and Cumberlands (Ky.) each leaping up four places to round out the top 5.
The Cumberlands are the highest-ranked Mid-South team in the poll at No. 5 followed by the Phoenix at No. 11. Lindsey Wilson comes in at No. 17 as the only other conference team in the rankings.
Cumberland will be back in action when the Phoenix play host at the Music City Classic at Hermitage Golf Course next Monday and Tuesday.
