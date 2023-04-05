Cumberland’s women checked in at No. 14 in the fourth NAIA top 25 women’s golf coaches’ poll of the 2022-23 season, announced by the national office last Friday.

The Phoenix have played in three tournaments this spring with their most recent at the big event CU hosted, Music City Classic, this past Monday and Tuesday. Cumberland finished 14th behind several of the top teams in the NAIA.

