Cumberland’s women checked in at No. 14 in the fourth NAIA top 25 women’s golf coaches’ poll of the 2022-23 season, announced by the national office last Friday.
The Phoenix have played in three tournaments this spring with their most recent at the big event CU hosted, Music City Classic, this past Monday and Tuesday. Cumberland finished 14th behind several of the top teams in the NAIA.
The team’s performance has been driven by strong play from Anna Krieger and juniors Emma Hermansson and Nathalie Nutu. Krieger has earned Mid-South Conference Player of the Week four times this year averaging 75.9 strokes per round through 22 rounds this season. Hermansson has the second-best average on the team at 77.4 followed by Nutu at 78.2.
The top-ranked team in the nation is the University of British Columbia, followed by Dalton State (Ga.), Keiser (Fla.), Oklahoma City, and Cumberlands (Ky.) round out the top five. The Cumberlands are the highest-ranked Mid-South team in the poll at No. 5 followed by the Phoenix at No. 11. Lindsey Wilson comes in at No. 17 as the only other conference team in the rankings.
Cumberland will be back in action at the Mid-South Conference Spring Invite hosted at Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain on April 17-18 in Crossville.
