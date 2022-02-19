Cumberland’s women received votes in the first regular season edition of the NAIA top 25 tennis coaches’ poll released Wednesday by the national office.
The Phoenix currently sit with a 2-2 overall record four matches into the season. Cumberland opened its season with the MSC Fall Invitational where the Phoenix went 2-1 with wins over Georgetown College and Shawnee State University. They fell 7-1 in their match against Sewanee this past thursday.
The Phoenix were picked fifth in the Mid-South Conference. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) ranks the highest at No. 13 followed by University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) at No. 15. Campbellsville (Ky.) lands at No. 21 and Georgetown (Ky.) is also in the receiving votes category of the polls.
Cumberland is scheduled to take the court on the road against Tennessee State University from Hadley Park in Nashville at 3 p.m. today.
