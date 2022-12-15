For the first time since the 2017-18 season, Cumberland’s women received votes in the NAIA top-25 basketball poll, announced by the national office yesterday.

The Phoenix have had a great start to the campaign 8-3 with their only three losses coming to No. 1 Thomas More, No. 3 Campbellsville and No. 12 Rio Grande. Cumberland has posted three wins over teams receiving votes in the NAIA top 25 this season. The Phoenix are currently 5-2 in Mid-South Conference play in third place in the league standings.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.