For the first time since the 2017-18 season, Cumberland’s women received votes in the NAIA top-25 basketball poll, announced by the national office yesterday.
The Phoenix have had a great start to the campaign 8-3 with their only three losses coming to No. 1 Thomas More, No. 3 Campbellsville and No. 12 Rio Grande. Cumberland has posted three wins over teams receiving votes in the NAIA top 25 this season. The Phoenix are currently 5-2 in Mid-South Conference play in third place in the league standings.
The Phoenix are averaging 68.8 points per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. CU is averaging 15.2 made free throws per game 31st best in the NAIA while averaging 40.8 rebounds per game to control the boards.
Lebanon’s Lindsey Freeman is leading the team in points this season scoring 123 points in 11 games for an average of 11.2 with 5.5 rebounds per game. Britany Miller is nearly averaging a double-double with 10.4 point per game and eight rebounds. Guard Kayla Gordon is averaging 9.5 points per game and is shooting 44% from the field and point guard Keara Sexton is averaging 8.6 points with 2.7 assists per game.
Around the Mid-South, Thomas More and Campbellsville remain the No. 1 and No. 3 teams in the NAIA. Georgetown has slipped from No. 22 to No. 24. The Phoenix are high in the receiving votes category and the University of the Cumberlands is also receiving votes.
The Top 5 this week remained unchanged with the Saints at No. 1 and Westmont at No. 2. Campbellsville sits at No. 3 followed by Central Methodist and Dordt at No. 4 and No. 5.
This is Cumberland’s first time in the poll since the preseason poll during the 2017-18 season when Cumberland started the year ranked No. 22. That season was also the last season the Phoenix made it to the NAIA National Tournament.
The Phoenix have two big games this week as they take on No. 24 Georgetown tonight and RV Cumberlands on Saturday, both at home inside the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.
