CU women repeat as Music City Invitational champs

GOODLETTSVILLE — Cumberland’s women took home first place at the Music City Invitational for the second straight year Tuesday at Twelve Stones Golf Club.
The Phoenix won the event with 936 through 54 holes beating second place by 19 strokes. The University of Pikeville claimed second place while SCAD-Atlanta and Tennessee Southern tied for third place.
Anna Krieger was the highest finisher for the Phoenix for the third straight tournament. Krieger was the individual runner-up in second place after finishing with a total of 230. She finished round two with her best score of the event with an even-par 72 and finished the third round with an 80.
Emma Hermansson and Jasmine Sachdev both tied for ninth place with a 235, 19-over-par. Hermansson shot an 83 in the second round and finished with a 76. Sachdev played more consistent today posting a 77 and a 76.
Nathalie Nutu was one stroke behind Hermansson and Sachdev taking 11th place. Nutu posted a 76 in the second round and a 77 in the final round.
Ida Furuheim was the fifth best finisher for Cumberland notching a 252 through three rounds to take 29th place.
Caitlyn Bilham finished tied for 36th with a 257 and Ksenia Yakovleva took 40th with a 260.
The Phoenix picked up their second win of the season through three tournaments.
Cumberland will be back on the course on October 17-18 at the TPC Deere Run Invitational which serves as a preview to this year’s NAIA National Championships.
