CU women repeat as Music City Invitational champs

Cumberland golfers are, from left, Jasmine Sachdev, Anna Krieger, Emma Hermansson, Nathalie Nutu (holding the guitar trophy), Ida Furuheim, Ksenia Yakoleva and Caitlyn Bilham.

 Cumberland University

GOODLETTSVILLE — Cumberland’s women took home first place at the Music City Invitational for the second straight year Tuesday at Twelve Stones Golf Club.

The Phoenix won the event with 936 through 54 holes beating second place by 19 strokes. The University of Pikeville claimed second place while SCAD-Atlanta and Tennessee Southern tied for third place.

