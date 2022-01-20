This afternoon’s scheduled game between Cumberland and Shawnee State in women’s basketball has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, CU officials announced Wednesday morning.
Administration is working on setting up a makeup date.
Cumberland will still travel to Thomas More University this Saturday at 1 p.m. in Crestview Hills, Ky. The Phoenix men are still set to make both ends of the Mid-South Conference road trip — at Shawnee tonight in Portsmouth, Ohio, and at Thomas More on Saturday.
