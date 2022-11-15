Cumberland’s women earned an at-large bid to the 2022 NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship, announced by the national office yesterday.
The Phoenix earned the No. 2 seed in the Spring Arbor bracket and will take on the No. 3 seed Briar Cliff on Thursday in Michigan. Host Spring Arbor earned the No. 1 seed and they will take on the fourth-seed Madonna. The winners will meet in the second round on Saturday 19.
The Phoenix hold a 12-4-1 record up to this point with seven shutouts on the ledger and three wins over teams in the NAIA top 25. Cumberland’s four losses came to the hands of No. 1 Keiser, No. 22 Lindsey Wilson, No. 4 Cumberlands and the 2022 Mid-South Conference tournament champion Campbellsville. Each of those teams are in the championship field at different host sites. The appearance in the national tournament is the eighth time the women’s soccer program has made it.
Briar Cliff enters the match with a 13-2-4 record. The Chargers earned an at-large berth as well out of the GPAC.
Five teams from the Mid-South Conference made it into the national tournament: Campbellsville, Cumberland, Cumberlands, Lindsey Wilson and Tennessee Southern.
The Phoenix received at-large bids to the Opening Round in 2013, 2014, 2016, 2019, 2020 and 2021. The Phoenix received an automatic berth into the national tournament field back in 2012 by virtue of winning the Mid-South Conference Championships. Cumberland has posted a 7-3 Opening Round record, advancing to the NAIA Championship final site in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016 with home victories in 2013, 2014 and 2016 and a 1-0 road win at Martin Methodist in 2012.
This year’s championship field includes 27 automatic qualifiers and 13 at-large selections. Automatic berths were given to teams that either won their respective conference tournament title, regular-season championship, or finished runner-up at the conference tournament or regular season as determined by each conference qualification plan. The at-large bids were determined by the NAIA women’s soccer national selection committee. This committee consists of one representative from each geographical area, a representative from the national administrative council, the president of the NAIA-Women’s Soccer Coaches Association and three at-large members. The committee evaluated teams throughout the year on various criteria.
The 2022 NAIA Opening Round winners will meet up in Orange Beach, Ala., at the NAIA National Championships final site event. The 39th annual championships will take place at the Orange Beach Sportsplex on Nov. 29- Dec. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.