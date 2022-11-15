Cumberland’s women earned an at-large bid to the 2022 NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship, announced by the national office yesterday.

The Phoenix earned the No. 2 seed in the Spring Arbor bracket and will take on the No. 3 seed Briar Cliff on Thursday in Michigan. Host Spring Arbor earned the No. 1 seed and they will take on the fourth-seed Madonna. The winners will meet in the second round on Saturday 19.

