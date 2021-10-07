Cumberland women’s soccer slid down to No. 18 in Week 5’s NAIA top-25 coaches’ poll, announced by the national office Wednesday.
Since the last poll was released, The Phoenix picked up a 5-0 win over Freed-Hardeman last Saturday at home and escaped McKenzie with a 2-1 overtime win against Bethel.
Phoenix women’s soccer currently holds a 7-1-1 record. Cumberland has dropped a 2-1 decision to now No. 13 Aquinas early in the season and drew with No. 6 University of the Cumberlands. The Phoenix will be on the road this Friday and Sunday at Pikeville and Shawnee State.
The Phoenix have established themselves as a premier offensive team in the country averaging the third-most shots per game with 27.8. Cumberland is 23rd in the NAIA in goals scored with 26 through nine games this season.
The Phoenix have the fourth most assists in the NAIA with 40 on the season.
Three other Mid-South Conference teams are in the top-25 poll.
Tennessee Southern remains at No. 3. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) has moved up five spots to No. 11.
The University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) has slid down 11 slots to No. 17.
The top four remain the same as William Carey (Miss.) still sits as the No. 1 team and Keiser (Fla.) is behind them at No. 2.
Tennessee Southern and Spring Arbor (Mich.) remain at No. 3 and No. 4. Central Methodist (Mo.) has moved up from No. 8 to No. 5.
The poll was voted on by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Continental Athletic Conference (Independents), and Unaffiliated Groups.
In the men’s poll, Cumberland dropped out of the top 25, but is the first team in the Receiving Votes category. T
he Phoenix lost 1-0 at Bethel (Tenn.) and posted a victory against Freed-Hardeman last week, improving to 6-2-1 overall, 1-1-1 in Mid-South Conference action.
The Phoenix suffered a 1-0 loss to the hands of Bethel University last Wednesday.
Cumberland also picked up a 5-0 win over Freed-Hardeman this past Saturday at Lindsey Donnell Stadium. Cumberland will take on Pikeville and Shawnee State this Friday and Sunday. The Phoenix are now 6-2-1 on the season.
Cumberland is averaging 2.56 goals per game led by Tyler Watson with seven goals in eight matches this season. Kam Stanley is the second-leading goal-scorer with four goals. Daniel Picken leads CU in assists with four while Austin Morenzoni and Thomas Groenhilder each have three.
Keeper Nicklas Rule has made 28 saves in nine matches including three clean sheets.
Two other Mid-South Conference teams are in the Top-25 Polls. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) is ranked the highest at No. 14. Campbellsville (Ky.) has entered the polls at No. 22. Cumberland, Georgetown (Ky.), and the University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) are receiving votes in the polls.
The Top-5 remains unchanged as Central Methodist (Mo.) is No. 1. Keiser (Fla.) and Oklahoma Wesleyan are No. 2 and No. 3. Mid-America Christian (Okla.) is No. 4 and Columbia (Mo.) is No. 5.
