Cumberland’s women stayed put at No. 14 for the fourth straight week in the latest NAIA top 25 soccer coaches’ poll, announced by the national office yesterday morning.
The Phoenix played two games this past week, picking up shutout wins against Shawnee State and Georgetown 4-0 and 3-0 to improve their record to 12-3-0 on the season. The Phoenix hold a 7-2 record in the Mid-South and sit in fourth place with 21 points.
On the season, the Phoenix have scored 42 goals with 53 assists, the fifth-most assists in the NAIA while allowing just 15 goals in across 15 matches.
Macy Douglas, Gabby Jones, and Marie Bathe are in a three way tie for the most goals on the team with six. Bathe maintains a team high in assists with 11 which puts her tenth nationally in the category. Grace Morris and Brenna Swiger each added a goal this week while Haley Stevens recorded two, bringing their totals to four on the season. Senior defender Sarah Haddock currently sits with two goals and seven assists.
Three other Mid-South Conference teams are in the Top 25 Polls with the University of the Cumberlands stayed put at No. 3. Tennessee Southern stays put No. 7 followed by the Phoenix at No. 14. Lindsey Wilson dropped one spot to No. 19. Campbellsville is in the receiving votes category of the poll.
The top five teams remained unchanged for this week. Keiser (Fla.) holds onto the No. 1 position in this week’s poll. Marian stayed put at No. 2 . The University of the Cumberlands hold the No. 3 spot and Spring Arbor (Mich.) stays put at No. 4. William Carey rounds out the Top 5 at No. 5.
The Phoenix will close out regular season play today at 4 p.m. on the road against No. 7 UT Southern in Pulaski.
