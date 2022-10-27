Cumberland’s women stayed put at No. 14 for the fourth straight week in the latest NAIA top 25 soccer coaches’ poll, announced by the national office yesterday morning.

The Phoenix played two games this past week, picking up shutout wins against Shawnee State and Georgetown 4-0 and 3-0 to improve their record to 12-3-0 on the season. The Phoenix hold a 7-2 record in the Mid-South and sit in fourth place with 21 points.

