Cumberland’s win over Life’s women propelled the Phoenix into the Mid-South Conference semifinals and a 10-0 win for No. 1 seed Tennessee Southern set up the rematch from a week ago when CU dished out the Firehawks’ first loss of the season.
The Firehawks blew out ninth-seed Shawnee State in the quarterfinals in Pulaski.
Keito Ido netted four goals and Adisa Amang added two for Tennessee Southern, which scored seven times in the first 15 minutes of the second half to take a commanding advantage in Pulaski.
Lily Fisk, Isabelle Vazquez and Yuki Watari each found the back of the net for the Firehawks in the first half. Ido’s goal 86 seconds into the second period started the barrage, with Mackenzie Stroebel scoring 25 seconds later and Amang 105 seconds after that.
Ido posted three of the final four goals for Tennessee Southern, which outshot the Bears, 21-2.
Just last Thursday, Cumberland upset Tennessee Southern 2-1.The Firehawks jumped ahead in the first half, but two unanswered goals gave CU the victory. Brenda Cernas and Sabrina Graziano earned Player of the Week accolades for their efforts in the win.
The semifinals match will take place at Warren Central High School in Bowling Green, Ky. The match is slated to start at noon Wednesday.
Cumberland men to take on University of the Cumberlands in semis
Cumberland’s soccer’s win over Life University last Friday sent the Phoenix men to the Mid-South Conference semifinals.
Meeting them in Bowling Green will be the No. 3-seed University of the Cumberlands.
The Cumberlands hosted the No. 6 seed Campbellsville last Friday evening picking up a 2-1 win in Williamsburg, Ky.
Shuma Sasaki assisted on both Patriots goals, feeding Stephen Appiah just 2:50 into the match for an early lead for the home team. The score remained 1-0 until Connor Grant scored on an assist from Pedro Ramos in the 69th minute for Campbellsville, evening the match at one.
Sasaki and Tommaso Ogliari recorded assists on Magnusson’s game-winner with just under four minutes to play.
The Patriots outshot the Tigers, 13-11, in the match, posted a 5-4 advantage in corner kicks and 8-6 in fouls. Jeremi Campagnolo notched three saves for Campbellsville in the defeat.
The Phoenix and Patriots met way back on September 21 in the first conference match of the season. Cumberland posted a 3-2 win. The match was played at Siegel Soccer Complex after rain moved the match away from Lindsey Donnell Stadium.
The Patriots scored early as Sasaki netted a goal in the second minute. Austin Morenzoni tied it off a corner kick in the 11th-minute. The game changed after the Patriots keeper drew a red card in the 24th minute.
Cumberland ended up scoring two goals in the second half and held on for the victory.
The semifinal match will take place at Warren Central High School on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
CU men advance to semifinals with 4-1 win
Cumberland’s men came out of the half on fire by scoring four second-half goals in a 4-1 win over visiting Life in the first round of the Mid-South Conference tournament last Friday at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.
CU forward Martin Walsh plays a hand in all four goals tallying two goals and two assists in the game.
The first half of this game involved a lot of defensive highlights as both goalies produced first-half shutouts with multiple diving saves on both ends of the field. Cumberland keeper Nicklas Rulle collected three saves on seven shots in the first half. Life’s goalkeeper Fabian Pekruhl recorded five saves on seven Cumberland shots.
The Phoenix wasted no time out of the break as Tyler Watson gave Cumberland a 1-0 lead only three minutes into the second half. Martin Walsh fired a shot that was blocked by a Life defender and deflected right back to Tyler Watson who fired another shot into the back of the net.
Life tied the game back up at 1-1 in the 55th minute after a goal by Matteo Olivotto snuck past the outstretched hand of Rulle.
Cumberland retook the lead on an almost identical outcome as their first goal. Brandon Gonzalez took a shot that was blocked and deflected right to Martin Walsh who then found Kam Stanley in the middle of the box for the goal.
The Phoenix extended their lead to 3-1 when John Azar completed a pass across the box to Martin Walsh who connected a shot into the middle of the net past a diving Pekruhl.
In the 79th minute, Edvin Grevskott put the final goal on the board when he completed a deep cross-field pass to Martin Walsh who recorded his second goal of the game to give the Phoenix a 4-1 lead.
Phoenix women double up Life 4-2
Cumberland’s women won the Mid-South Conference quarterfinals matchup against Life University last by a score of 4-2 at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.
The Phoenix were outshot 18-7 by the Running Eagles but it did not make a difference on the scoreboard as Cumberland connected on all four of their shots on goal.
Cumberland wasted no time striking first in the seventh minute when Brenda Cernas fired a shot that ricocheted off of the cross-bar but luckily Jennifer Segura was there for the rebound and connected for the first goal of the game.
We did not see a lot of action for almost 20 minutes when Life answered with a goal of their own off of a free kick in the 25th minute by Mathilde Sletner to tie the game at one goal apiece.
Cumberland answered with two minutes remaining after Jennifer Segura recorded her second goal of the match. Ella Tuplin threw the ball in over to Brenda Cernas who found Jennifer Segura deep inside of the box for the goal and the 2-1 Phoenix lead.
The Phoenix started the second half right where they left off as Haley Stevens completed a pass up to Macy Douglas for a Phoenix goal to extend their lead to 3-1. Douglas made a few very impressive dribble moves to get around multiple Life defenders leading up to a strong kick for the goal.
Life University cut the Phoenix lead down to 3-2 in the 72nd minute after a goal by Amiyah Robinson assisted by Alexandra Collighan and Thora Hreggvidsdottir.
Cumberland took a 4-2 lead in the 85th minute after an own goal.
Walsh, Rulle named MSC Offensive, Defensive Players of the Week
Cumberland forward Martin Walsh and goalkeeper Nicklas Rulle were recognized as Mid-South Conference Men’s Soccer Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, respectively, for their performances in the quarterfinals win over Life University, announced by the league office.
Walsh accounted for all four goals in the match notching two assists and two goals to ice the match for the Phoenix. He has scored a goal in each of the last five matches to bring his season total nine, second on the team. He leads Cumberland in assists with eight this year.
This is Walsh’s first Mid-South Conference Offensive Player of the Week honor this season and the first of his career.
Rulle picked up his third Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Week honor this season. The junior posted 11 saves in the match, eight in the second half to propel Cumberland to the semifinals.
The Saebe, Denmark, native has recorded six shutouts this season with a 12-2-1 record and has made 58 saves.
