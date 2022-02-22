CU women shine on Senior Day to win 54-50

Cumberland’s women won on senior day 54-50 against the University of Tennessee Southern last Saturday at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.
The Phoenix (13-15, 8-13 Mid-South Conference) outshot the Firehawks in all three areas as they shot 40% from the floor, 26.3% from behind the arc, and 60% from the line.
Tierra Davis led the Phoenix in scoring with 12 points while also grabbing eight rebounds. Lebanon’s Lindsey Freeman was one point shy of a double-double as she finished with nine points and 12 rebounds.
Both teams struggled early in the contest as the Firehawks shot 17.6% from the floor in the first quarter while Cumberland shot 33.3%. The Phoenix finally got things rolling from downtown in the first quarter after draining a pair of threes. Keara Sexton helped push out the lead with a layup and a jumper from the key giving the Phoenix an 11-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Firehawks went on a 10-0 run in the second quarter to swing the momentum in their direction, jumping them out to an 18-14 lead. Davis snapped Tennessee Southern’s run after draining a jump shot just outside of the paint to give a needed spark to the Phoenix. Back and forth action brought the game to 20-20 before Faith Sherrow drained a three right before the half.
Tennessee Southern got off to a hot start in the third scoring six unanswered to push their lead to 29-22 with 7:46 left in the quarter. Devon Burns helped bring the Phoenix back with under a minute to go in the third when she drained a three to cut the Firehawk lead down to 35-32. Freeman hit a jump shot one foot inside the three point line at the buzzer to end the quarter.
Cumberland found their rhythm in the fourth where they shot 58.3% from the floor. Jana Claire Swafford gave Cumberland full momentum with three minutes left in the game when she drained a deep three and followed it up with a jumper from the key giving the Phoenix a 47-44 lead. Tyra Johnson drained her only three of the game in clutch minutes to help keep the game in Cumberland’s control. Johnson’s three turned the game into a free throw game for the Phoenix as Cumberland went on to win 54-50.
Former Lebanon High star Aaryn Grace Lester scored six points in 46 minutes for Tennessee Southern.
Cumberland, which captured the No. 10 seed in the MSC tournament was on the road yesterday at No. 7 Freed-Hardeman in the first round. The winner will catch No. 2 seed Campbellsville at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Bowling Green, Ky., in the quarterfinals.
Phoenix soar past Running EaglesCumberland (11-15, 6-13 Mid-South Conference) put forth a dominant all-around performance against Life (6-21, 2-17 MSC) winning 69-44 at home Friday afternoon.
The 25-point win is the Phoenix’s greatest margin of victory in conference play this season.
Cumberland established a high-energy offense early and kept it that way through the entire first quarter. Tyra Johnson came out of the gates ready to let the three-ball fly as she drained the first bucket of the game to give CU the early advantage. Keara Sexton was also aggressive with the ball in her hands, taking the ball into the paint and converting on the three-point play to give Cumberland a 6-2 lead at the 6:26 mark.
The Running Eagles got back into the game at the 3:37 mark, tying up the game at 10-10. The Phoenix never stopped pushing as they finished the first quarter with a 21-12 advantage after back-to-back corner 3s from Lebanon’s Lindsey Freeman and Devon Burns. CU shot the ball exceptionally well in the first, going 50% from three and 41.2% from the field.
Cumberland stayed hot from beyond the arc into the second quarter, as the Phoenix hit three-pointers on three straight possessions to open the frame. Misia McKinney drew a foul at the 6:44 mark in the quarter, hitting both free throws to give the Phoenix a 32-16 lead over the Running Eagles. The stifling defense of the Phoenix held the Running Eagles to shooting 36% from only 21 points in the first half. Johnson hit the final bucket of the half to give CU a 38-21 advantage.
The Phoenix shooting percentages fell off a bit from the end of the first quarter as they went into the break shooting 35.3% from the field and 43.8% from the line. Life ended the half with a 36.0 field goal percentage and a 10% mark from behind the arc. Individually, Johnson led the Phoenix with 13 points going 5-12 from the field followed by Devon Burns with six points. Keara Sexton, Jana Caire Swafford and Freeman added five points apiece to the CU total.
Freeman got the scoring started for the Phoenix in the third quarter as she hit a fadeaway jumper to get the Phoenix to the 40 point mark. Beginning at the 6:18 mark in the third, the Cumberland scored on four straight possessions to grow their lead to 50-27 over the Life. Kennedy Powell came off the bench and added four quick points to bring the advantage to 54-31. Johnson scored the final bucket of the quarter for the Phoenix on a free throw to give them a 55-31 advantage heading into the fourth.
Jana Claire Swafford hits the first Cumberland bucket of the fourth on a deep three to give CU a 58-33 lead. The Phoenix started to slow the game down to burn up as much clock as possible. Burns followed that up with a three-pointer of her own at the 8:55 mark to give CU a 28 point lead over the Running Eagles. The Phoenix played a conservative final few minutes to finish the game. Freshman guard Mackenzie Butler saw her first minutes as a Phoenix down the stretch and scored the last two points in the game to give the Phoenix a 69-44 victory.
On the day, Cumberland shot 39% (23-59) from the field and 43.5 (10-23)% from behind the arc. Cumberland took 12 more shots than Life during the game and recorded nine fewer turnovers than them on the day. T
he Phoenix also held the Running Eagles to 13.3 (2-15)% from three-point range and outrebounded them 37-30.
Johnson led CU with 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the field. The performance marks her 12th game of 20 or more points as a member of the Phoenix.
Fellow senior Burns also had a great performance for Cumberland as she notched nine points, going 3-5 from three-point range. Freeman also posted nine points to go along with seven rebounds.
Powell had the second-highest rebounding total for the Phoenix with five off the bench.
