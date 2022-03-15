After the first spring tournament, Cumberland women’s golf moved up four spots in the NAIA top-25 golf coaches’ poll to No. 13, announced by the national office Friday evening.
The Phoenix have two tournament wins on the season, at the Music City Invitational and the Georgetown College Fall Invitational. Nathalie Nutu also has an individual win for Cumberland in the fall.
The Phoenix started off their spring schedule with a second place finish at the Showdown at Legends. Cumberland will wrap up a two-day stay today in the Golden Tiger Collegiate hosted by Breneau in Gainesville, Ga.
Keiser has taken over the top spot in the rankings moving Oklahoma City to No. 2. The rest of the top 5 stayed the same as Dalton State sits at No. 3 and British Columbia is No. 4. SCAD-Savannah rounds out the top 5 at No. 5.
The Phoenix are now the highest ranked Mid-South team in the polls at No. 13. Lindsey Wilson moved up two positions to No. 16 and Campbellsville fell to No. 19. The University of the Cumberlands is just outside the top 25 in the receiving-votes category.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.