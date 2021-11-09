With the fall season wrapped up, Cumberland’s women sits at No. 17 in the second NAIA golf coaches’ poll released Friday by the national office.
Cumberland closed the fall with a third place finish at the Mid-South Conference Fall Preview. The Phoenix picked up two tournament wins at the Music City Invitational and the Georgetown College Fall Invitational. Nathalie Nutu also posted an individual win for Cumberland in the fall.
Oklahoma City remains the No. 1 team in the polls followed by Keiser (Fla.). Dalton State sits at No. 3 and British Columbia is No. 4. SCAD-Savannah rounds out the Top-5 at No. 5.
Campbellsville (Ky.) is the highest ranked Mid-South team at No. 13. The Phoenix sit at No. 17 and Lindsey Wilson is just behind CU at No. 8. The University of the Cumberlands is just outside the Top-25 in the receiving votes category.
The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences. The next poll will be released March 11.
Men receive votesWith the fall season wrapped up, Cumberland’s men’s are receiving votes in the second NAIA golf coaches’ poll released Friday by the national office.
Cumberland closed the fall with a win at the Mid-South Conference Fall Classic this past week ending the fall on a high note. The Phoenix will return to action in the spring. CU has just one tournament win on the season, but have placed third and fifth in other tournaments this fall.
Kesiser (Fla.) remains the No. 1 team in the NAIA picking up 16 first-place votes. Oklahoma City moved up one spot to No. 2 and received the final first-place nod. Southeastern (Fla.) jumped up from No. 6 to No. 3 while British Columbia also jumped up from No. 7 to No. 4. South Carolina-Beaufort dropped from No. 2 to No. 5.
Lindsey Wilson is the only other Mid-South Conference team in the ranking, landing at No. 25, a big drop from No. 8 for the Blue Raiders.
The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences. The next poll will be released March 11.
