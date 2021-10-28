Cumberland’s women dropped down one spot to No. 19 in Week 8’s NAIA top-25 coaches’ poll, announced by the national office Wednesday.
Since the last poll was released last Wednesday, The Phoenix dropped two tough matches to No. 14 Campbellsville and No. 12 Lindsey Wilson. CU jumped ahead in the first half of both matches but lost to Campbellsville 3-2 and Lindsey Wilson 4-1.
As far as statistics go, the Phoenix remain first in the country in shots-per-game and shots-on-goal. CU is eighth in the NAIA in goals scored and third in assists. Cumberland has posted seven shutouts this season.
Haley Stevens leads the team in goals with 10 and Jennifer Segura has registered eight goals and Brenda Cernas has six. Marie Bathe has the sixth-most assists in the NAIA with 13.
Four other Mid-South Conference teams are ranked in this poll led by Tennessee Southern at No. 3. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) dropped one spot to No. 12 after losing to the Firehawks and Campbellsville (Ky.) dropped one position as well to No. 14. The University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) remains at No. 16.
William Carey (Miss.) remained the unanimous No. 1 in the poll with 18 first-place votes and 498 points. Keiser (Fla.) stayed No. 2 with 482 points followed by Tennessee Southern. Spring Arbor (Mich.) earned 453 points for fourth and Central Methodist (Mo.) rounded out the Top 5.
The poll was voted on by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Continental Athletic Conference (independents) and Unaffiliated Groups. The next regular-season poll is scheduled to come out next Wednesday 3.
The Phoenix have one last regular season matchup against No. 3 Tennessee Southern today before getting into the Mid-South Conference Tournament next week.
Men drop to No. 22
Cumberland’s men moved back one spot to No. 22 in the NAIA men’s soccer Week 8 top-25 polls, released by the national office Wednesday morning.
The team picked up a 2-1 win over RV Campbellsville last week on the road before dropping a 4-1 match to No. 11 Lindsey Wilson on Sunday. Cumberland holds an 11-3-1 overall record and a 7-2-1 MSC record heading into the final regular-season match this week.
Tyler Watson leads the team with 10 goals. Kam Stanley has notched seven goals and Martin Walsh is just behind him with six scoring goals in the last three matches. CU is averaging 2.40 goals per game while only allowing 1.20 goals per game.
Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) is the highest-ranked Mid-South team at No. 12 with 316 points in the poll. Lindsey Wilson dropped their first conference match this past week to Tennessee Southern, but the win against Cumberland clinched the Mid-South Conference Regular Season title. The University of the Cumberlands is back in the receiving votes category and are currently tied for second with Cumberland in the conference standings.
Central Methodist (Mo.) remained No. 1 with 17 first-place votes and 498 points. Oklahoma Wesleyan (479) ranked second while MidAmerica Christian (469, one first-place vote) was third. Mobile (Ala.) (446) and Keiser (Fla.) (438) swapped spots this week to round out the Top 5.
The poll was voted on by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Continental Athletic Conference (Independents), and Unaffiliated Groups. The next regular-season poll is scheduled to come out on Wednesday, November 3.
The Phoenix close out the regular season today against Tennessee Southern before starting the Mid-South Conference Tournament next week. Cumberland has clinched a first-round bye and will host a quarterfinal match at Lindsey-Donnell Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.