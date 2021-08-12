CU women starts season 20th in NAIA soccer poll

Cumberland women’s soccer will begin the 2021 campaign at No. 20 in the preseason NAIA top-25 coaches’ poll, announced by the national office Wednesday.
The Phoenix finished last season ranked No. 20 after falling to William Carey University in the NAIA National Tournament. Cumberland posted a 10-4 record in the spring. The Phoenix ranked ninth in the NAIA in shutouts while also averaging 2.29 goals per game.
Three other Mid-South Conference teams are in the top 25 led by Tennessee Southern at No. 5. The University of the Cumberlands sits just behind the Firehawks at No. 8. Lindsey Wilson is No. 16.
Defending national champion Keiser University landed at the top spot in the rankings, followed by runner-up William Carey University at No. 2. Spring Arbor comes in at No. 3 and Marian University is No. 4.
The Phoenix have four games slated against ranked opponents, three of which will take place in the friendly confines of Lindsey Donnell Stadium. The first match-up will occur on Sept. 5 with preseason No. 15 Aquinas University.
Cumberland will open the season Aug. 24 at home versus Bryan College. The Phoenix have their conference opener slated for Sept. 21 at home against the University of the Cumberlands.
