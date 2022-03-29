CU women sweep Missouri Baptist, 7-0

Cumberland’s women picked up a 7-0 sweep over Missouri Baptist at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts last Friday after dropping a Mid-South Conference match at Lindsey Wilson the night before.
The Phoenix swept the doubles matches as Kaede Hatano and Elina Sungatullina defeated Nina Vasilkovic and Faith Griese 6-2 at No. 1 doubles.
Jessica Hernandez and Maria Arbelaez swept Miya McAllister and Laura Baracoldo 6-0 and Alexandra Leisibach and Lara Zugasti swept Elle Panke and Maddie Feick at No. 3 doubles.
Hernandez picked up a victory at No. 1 singles as she defeated Nina Vasiljkovic 6-2, 6-2 and Arbelaez beat Faith Greise at No. 2 singles 6-4, 6-1.
Sungatullina defeated Laura Baracoldo at No.3 singles handily 6-0, 6-0.
Zugasti won at No. 4 singles 6-2, 6-0 over McAllister, Carly Earnhardt topped Elle Panke at No. 5, 6-3, 6-1, and Leisibach posted a straight set victory at No. 6 singles 6-0, 6-0.
The Phoenix will return to Mid-South Conference play Wednesday against Tennessee Southern. That match will take place in Decatur, Ala.
