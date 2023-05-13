BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland women’s golf secured a third-place finish Tuesday at the 2023 Mid-South Conference Championships hosted at Bowling Green Country Club.

The University of the Cumberlands continued to get better as the tournament went on shooting a 305, 301 and finishing with a 295 for a 901 total. Lindsey Wilson took second place with a 927 total and Cumberland was in third at 951. The field played roughly 27-holes today after rain and lightning shortened day one Monday.

