BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland women’s golf secured a third-place finish Tuesday at the 2023 Mid-South Conference Championships hosted at Bowling Green Country Club.
The University of the Cumberlands continued to get better as the tournament went on shooting a 305, 301 and finishing with a 295 for a 901 total. Lindsey Wilson took second place with a 927 total and Cumberland was in third at 951. The field played roughly 27-holes today after rain and lightning shortened day one Monday.
Leading the way for Cumberland was Emma Hermansson. With scores of 79, 76 and 75, she posted a seventh-place finish individually. Hermansson carded two birdies in both the second and third round to shoot the four-over and three-over rounds.
Following closely behind Hermansson was Nathalie Nutu. She entered the day tied for the lead and finished out round two with a three-over 75, but fell down the leaderboard after finishing with an 82 in the final round to tie for ninth place.
Anna Krieger tied for 20th place after totaling 243 strokes through three rounds. Krieger finished round two with an 8- and finished the tournament with an 83 in round three. During the tournament, the Mid-South Conference announced that Krieger was the 2022-23 Women’s Golfer of the Year.
Ida Furuheim finished tied for 25th place in the tournament. Furuheim totaled 249 strokes in 54-holes finishing round two with an 81 and the final round with an 87.
Caitlin Bilham substituted in during round two as she finished with a 83 in the round. Jasmine Sachdev substituted back in for the final round and posted an 82 to help score for Cumberland.
With the finishes, the University of the Cumberlands earns an automatic berth to the NAIA National Championships. The Phoenix await their fate to see if they receive an at-large berth.
