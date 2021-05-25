The men have just finished, now it’s the women’s turn to represent Cumberland as the NAIA National Championships tee off today in Oklahoma City.
Coach Rich Williams is excited about the Phoenix’s fourth straight nationals appearance.
“It’s always great to compete for a national championship,” Williams said. “We are excited to be here and ready for a great event.”
As a team, the Phoenix made the cut for the first time in the last national championship in 2018-19. The national championship was canceled last season due to COVID. Cumberland finished in seventh place overall for their best finish in program history and have two key pieces from that run playing this week.
Raquel Romero Valverde has been a part of the four straight championship appearances and has been better each time on the national stage. In the 2018-19 national championships, Romero Valverde finished in a tie for 49th place where she earned third team NAIA All American. Romero Valverde was a first team all-conference member this season.
Maria Pilar Scenna is another returner with postseason experience as she shot a 302 in four rounds at Lincoln Park Golf Club in the 25th annual NAIA National Championships for a tie for 34th place. Scenna was also a first team All-Mid-South Conference member this season.
Freshman Nathalie Nutu has shown brilliance this season as she is the only individual on the team with a tournament win. The Gothenburg, Sweden, native has placed in the top 10 at three events this season nearly winning a second tournament at the Mid-South Conference Spring Classic. She earned second-team All-Mid-South honors.
Freshman Emma Hermansson also earned second team honors this season while placing in the top 10 at three events and Ida Furuheim will be playing at the No. 5 slot for CU as another talented freshman.
Play begins Tuesday for the field of 156 golfers representing 20 qualifying teams, 10 at-large teams, and eight individual qualifiers. Second-round play is scheduled for Wednesday with the tournament continuing through Friday. After 36 holes the tournament field will be cut to the top 17 teams while the top 40 individuals also continue to play in the third and fourth round.
The Phoenix will tee off on No. 10 at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday and off of No. 1 on Wednesday at 8:45 a.m. CU will take the course with William Woods and Houston Victoria.
Each day of the national championship will be captured in a video daily recap, available for free on the NAIA Facebook page. Highlights, interviews, and more can be seen by 8 p.m. CDT each day.
