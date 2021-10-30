CU women upset No. 3 Tennessee Southern 2-1 in regular season finale

PULASKI — Cumberland’s women completed the road upset over No. 3 Tennessee Southern 2-1 Thursday to give the Firehawks their first loss of the season thanks to goals by Haley Stevens and Brenda Cernas.
Tennessee Southern controlled possession in the box for almost the entire opening 20 minutes of the game firing off multiple shots and corner kick opportunities. The Phoenix were able to stop every first-half attack and even found a few scoring opportunities of their own later into the half that were also shut down by good Firehawk defense.
Sabrina Graziano made a few very impressive saves early in the game against Tennessee Southern. Graziano pounced on Firehawk shots for two diving saves along with a jumping save that ricocheted off the top of the crossbar for three first-half saves.
The Firehawks found themselves with a quick scoring opportunity with just over 38 minutes remaining in the second half when a powerful shot by Keito Ido rattled off the crossbar.
Tennessee Southern struck first with 36 minutes remaining off of a header by Estelle Badoedana Ekada coming from a corner kick by Suzuho Yamasaki to give the Firehawks a 1-0 lead over the Phoenix.
The Phoenix tied the game back up 1-1 after an unassisted goal by Haley Stevens who fired a shot from the top of the box that snuck right over the Firehawks goalie’s outstretched hand.
The Phoenix took their first lead of the game after a shot by Brenda Cernas from the top left corner of the box connected into the back of the net to give the Phoenix a 2-1 lead with one minute remaining in the game.
With this win, Cumberland wrapped up the regular season with a very impressive record of 12-3-1. For Cumberland, the Phoenix will have to wait until all Mid-South Conference matches have been played and the league releases the tournament bracket to decide who the Phoenix will take on first in the MSC tournament.
Cumberland men win 5-4 thrillerPULASKI — Cumberland’s men won a back-and-forth season finale by a score of 5-4 over Tennessee Southern on Thursday.
The Phoenix wasted no time after taking a 1-0 lead only 58 seconds into the game thanks to a goal by Kam Stanley. Cathal Coyne completed a long pass downfield to Tyler Watson for a one-timer header to Kam Stanley who connected a shot into the left portion of the net for the Phoenix’s first goal of the game.
The Phoenix extended their lead to 2-0 late into the first half after Martin Walsh fired off a powerful kick from outside of the box.
With 17:25 remaining in the first half, Tennessee Southern responded to cut the Phoenix lead down to 2-1 after Alejandro Blanco passed the ball to Mario Lopez at the top of the box who fired a shot over Jacob Forster for the goal.
The Phoenix instantly answered back two minutes later after Edvin Grevskott completed a pass across the box that found Tyler Watson for the header and goal to give the Phoenix a 3-1 lead.
Tennessee Southern’s Manuel Otero made a long pass from about ten feet out of the box to Manuel Morales who recorded a goal off of a header to cut the Phoenix lead down to 3-2.
Martin Walsh helped extend the Phoenix lead to 4-2 after he found John Azar in the middle of the box for a cross-body shot that connected for a goal.
With 17:38 remaining in the game Jacob Forster saves a shot that was unfortunately deflected right back to Mario Lopez who ripped a shot into the back of the net off of the deflection to cut the Phoenix lead down to 4-3.
Tennessee Southern tied the game up at 4-4 with 15 minutes left in the game after a Cumberland foul that resulted in a free-kick right outside of the box. Carlos Galan took the free-kick for the Firehawks and was able to sneak a strong shot into the upper left corner of the net.
The Phoenix regained the lead when Tyler Watson made a cross pass into the box to Brandon Gonzalez who converted a behind-the-back kick for a goal with 6 minutes remaining in the game to give the Phoenix a 5-4 lead. Cumberland would go on the win the game and end their regular season on a high note.
This win improved Cumberland’s overall record to 12-3-1 with a conference record of 8-2-1. The Phoenix await the Mid-South Conference’s release of the tournament bracket to determine who Cumberland will play in the MSC tournament.
