Cumberland women’s basketball head coach Scott Blum announced the 2022-23 schedule, which includes 12 home matches and 16 travel dates.
The Phoenix will tip off the season on the road in Montgomery, Ala., where they will compete in the Faulkner Classic. Their first opponent will be Thomas University on November 4. CU will take on the tournament’s host, Faulkner University, the following afternoon.
Cumberland will head up to Rio Grande, Ohio for a two-day tournament hosted by Rio Grande University. The Phoenix’s first battle will be against the host on November 11. They will take on Midway University the following day, wrapping up their trip on the road.
CU opens up Mid-South Conference play with a home opener on November 17 against Lindsey Wilson. The Phoenix will take on their next two opponents at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court with Campbellsville coming to town November 19 and Tennessee Southern making the trip on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.
The Phoenix will start December with three straight road conference games starting with new MSC foe Wilberforce on December 1. CU will head to Crestview Hills, Ky., from Ohio to square off with Thomas More on December 3. The road set will end back in Tennessee with a game against Freed-Hardeman in Henderson.
Cumberland will finish off the year with four straight home matches starting with Bethel on December 10. Georgetown will make the trip to Dallas Floyd Arena on December 15, followed by the Cumberlands on December 17. A matchup against Oakland City University will wrap up the first half of the season.
To start the new year, Cumberland will head to Portsmouth, Ohio and take on Shawnee State on January 5. From there, CU will head over to Pikeville, Ky., to play the University of Pikeville on January 7. Cumberland will be back at home the next week against Thomas More and Wilberforce on January 12 and 14 before going back on the road against Campbellsville and Lindsey Wilson on January 19 and 21.
The Phoenix will make their first home appearances of the new year on January 26 against the University of Pikeville. They will stay at home for their next match against Shawnee State on January 28.
CU has four straight road games from February 4-16 taking on Tennessee Southern, the Cumberlands, Georgetown and Bethel. Cumberland will honor its seniors at home before their final regular-season game against Freed-Hardeman on February 18.
The Mid-South Conference Tournament will open with an Opening Round game played between the No. 5 — No. 12 seeds of the tournament hosted by the higher seeds. The quarterfinals will be played in Bowling Green on February 24, semifinals on February 26 and the championship February 27.
