Cumberland women’s basketball head coach Scott Blum has released the 2023-24 schedule featuring 12 home games and two classics.
The opening act of the season will come at home Oct. 27 as the Phoenix play host to Blue Mountain College. As November rolls in, the Phoenix embark on a series of classics. First, they venture into Henderson at Freed-Hardeman University taking on Brescia University on Nov. 3, followed by an encounter with Taylor University the following day.
Back on their home floor in Lebanon, the Phoenix host the Cumberland Classic on Nov. 10-11. The Phoenix open up with Oakland City University on Friday and then take on Providence College on Saturday. Lindsey Wilson will also take part in the classic and will take on the two teams as well on opposite days. Cumberland travels to Murray State on Nov. 14 to take on the Racers in an exhibition contest. The Racers are running a promotion that day with early tipoff time at 11 a.m. to bring in local kids as a part of Kids Day. On the 16th, Cumberland will host Welch University before heading back on the road for neutral-site contests. The Phoenix will go to the University of the Cumberlands to take on Midway University and Campbellsville-Harrodsburg. December brings a taste of adventure as the Phoenix spread their wings but before the Phoenix set sail to Lake Wales, Fla., Cumberland will host the Rosa Stokes Classic on Dec. 1-2 Cumberland will play Simmons College on Dec. 1 and finish with a second match against Campbellsville-Harrodsburg the next day. On Dec. 14-15, Cumberland will be at Warner University for a faceoff with the Royals on Dec. 14. The excitement continues with a neutral match against Webber International University in Lake Wales.Before the Phoenixreak for the holidays, Cumberland has one final classic as the Phoenix go to Taylor University on the 19th and 20th. CU will take on Indiana University-Kokomo on Friday and Lawrence Tech on Saturday.
The dawn of the new year heralds the beginning of Mid-South Conference play. On Jan. 11, they embark to Henderson to challenge Freed-Hardeman. A pivotal home game awaits on Jan. 13as Cumberland hosts Campbellsville at the Dallas Floyd Arena. The Phoenix head on the road for the next three contests at the Cumberlands on Jan. 18 and at Georgetown on the 20th. The Phoenix head to Columbia, Ky., on Jan. 27 after getting that Thursday off to take on Lindsey Wilson.
February brings the final stretch of conference matchups. On Feb. 1, Bethel University visits the Dallas Floyd Arena. Then, on Feb. 3, Cumberland hits the road to Campbellsville (Ky.). Feb. 8 sees a return to Lebanon as Lindsey Wilson College comes to town.
Later in February, Freed-Hardeman and Bethel University will be the opponents on the 15th and 17th. As the regular season winds down, Feb. 22marks a showdown against the University of Cumberlands at home. The grand finale unfolds on Feb. 24 as Georgetown College comes to the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena for Senior Day.
