Cumberland women’s basketball head coach Scott Blum has released the 2023-24 schedule featuring 12 home games and two classics.

The opening act of the season will come at home Oct. 27 as the Phoenix play host to Blue Mountain College. As November rolls in, the Phoenix embark on a series of classics. First, they venture into Henderson at Freed-Hardeman University taking on Brescia University on Nov. 3, followed by an encounter with Taylor University the following day.

