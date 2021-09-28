Cumberland women’s basketball coach Scott Blum has announced the 2021-22 schedule featuring 12 home contests and 10 games against teams that made the NAIA national tournament last season.
The Phoenix will begin the campaign at the Fisk Jubilee Classic hosted by Fisk University on October 30-31. The season will start against Rust College at 2 p.m. and against Fisk on Halloween at 4:00 p.m.
Cumberland will travel to Oakland City on Nov. 6 before taking part in the Freed-Hardeman Classic on Nov. 12-13, facing Faulkner University and Williams Baptist in Henderson.
CU will open up Mid-South Conference play in Henderson against Freed-Hardeman on Nov. 18 before going to Bethel to take on the Wildcats on Nov. 20. Cumberland will open up at home on Nov. 23 versus Georgetown to start a three-game homestand. The Phoenix will take on national runner-up Thomas More on Dec. 2 and Shawnee State on Dec. 4.
Cumberland will head down to Pensacola, Florida, for the return match of a home-and-home series with Pensacola Christian on Dec. 7 and return to the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena on Dec. 11 against Campbellsville.
The Phoenix are scheduled to travel to NCAA-II Montevallo (coached by Mt. Juliet-native and former Golden Bears and Castle Heights Military Academy coach Gary Van Atta) on Dec. 15 to wrap up the first half of the season.
Coming back from the break, Cumberland will play host to Huntington University on Dec. 29 before a stretch of three straight conference road games, Lindsey Wilson (Jan. 3), Tennessee Southern (Jan. 6), and Life University (Jan. 8).
Cumberland will close out the first round of conference play at home on Jan. 13 and Jan. 15 against Pikeville and the University of the Cumberlands. To wrap up January, the Phoenix will go to Shawnee State (Jan. 20) and Thomas More (Jan. 22) before meeting in-state rivals Bethel (Jan. 27) and Freed-Hardeman (Jan. 29) in Lebanon.
In February, Cumberland will go to Georgetown and Campbellsville on Feb. 3 and Feb. 5. They will host Lindsey Wilson on Feb. 7 before going to the Cumberlands on Feb. 10 and Pikeville on Feb. 12. The regular season will come to close against Life at home on Feb 17 and Tennessee Southern at home on Feb. 19.
The Mid-South Conference Opening Round will be played at the higher seeds sight, with the top-four seed receiving a bye. The Championships are set for Feb. 25-28 in Bowling Green, Ky.
