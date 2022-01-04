Monday afternoon’s scheduled game between Cumberland and Lindsey Wilson women’s basketball teams along with the following two contests were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, CU officials announced on Monday morning.
The Phoenix expect to be out of action this week due to Mid-South Conference policies and the administration is working on setting up makeup dates with Lindsey Wilson, Tennessee Southern and Life University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.