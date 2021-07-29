CU women's golf 10th in NAIA team GPA

Cumberland’s women’s golf team earned a top-10 finish in the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) all-scholar team GPA award.
Cumberland placed tenth in the entire NAIA for team grade-point averages in the 2020-21 academic year. T
he Phoenix boasted a 3.575 team GPA, the highest of any Mid-South Conference school.
The team accolade marks the end of a strong season for Cumberland women’s golf.
The Phoenix finished the season with a 20th-place finish at the NAIA National Championships.
Cumberland had four representatives on the All-Mid-South Conference teams and had three members earn Academic All-MSC honors.
