The Women’s Golf Coaches’ Association has recognized the 2022-23 Cumberland women’s golf team with the 10th-best team grade point average in the NAIA, the association announced yesterday afternoon.
The award is given to the top 10 NAIA team GPAs in the academic year. This season the Phoenix posted a 3.614 team GPA while excelling on the course claiming a share of the Mid-South Conference regular season championship.
