Cumberland’s women will starts the season ranked No. 8 in the NAIA preseason golf coaches’ poll released Friday by the national office.

Head coach Rich Williams enters his 10th season and returns everyone from last season’s Mid-South Conference tournament championship. The team made its sixth straight trip to the NAIA National Championships where the Phoenix took home 10th place, their second-best finish in program history. The team finished the season ranked No. 10 via the GolfStat rankings, the highest the program has finished in history.

