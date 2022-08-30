Cumberland’s women will starts the season ranked No. 8 in the NAIA preseason golf coaches’ poll released Friday by the national office.
Head coach Rich Williams enters his 10th season and returns everyone from last season’s Mid-South Conference tournament championship. The team made its sixth straight trip to the NAIA National Championships where the Phoenix took home 10th place, their second-best finish in program history. The team finished the season ranked No. 10 via the GolfStat rankings, the highest the program has finished in history.
Emma Hermansson and Nathalie Nutu garnered NAIA third team All-American honors. Hermansson had a breakout year during her sophomore campaign, earning Mid-South Conference first team honors and winning the Mid-South Conference medalist honors at the conference championships.
Nutu also enjoyed a successful sophomore campaign earning Mid-South Conference first team honors while also being named the Mid-South Conference Women’s Golfer of the week twice. Nutu won medalist honors twice this season winning the Music City Invitational and the Georgetown College Fall Invitational. She was the top Cumberland finisher in four tournaments this past season.
Anna Krieger was named the Mid-South Conference Freshman of the Year while also being named first team all-conference. Jasmine Sachdev earned second team honors.
Reigning national champion British Columbia will begin the season ranked first in the nation. Oklahoma City earned three first-place votes and is second in the poll. SCAD-Savannah (Ga.) is third, Dalton State (Ga.) is fourth and Keiser (Fla.) rounds out the top 5.
Two other Mid-South Conference teams are ranked in the top 25. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) sits at No. 17 and the Cumberlands is No. 21. Campbellsville and Pikeville are each in the receiving votes category.
