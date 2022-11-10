Following a win at the Mid-South Conference Fall Preview, Cumberland’s women stayed put at No. 6 in the first edition of the NAIA top-25 golf coaches’ poll this week.
Anna Krieger was the highest finisher for the Phoenix finishing tied for second place individually.
Emma Hermansson finished seventh while Nathalie Nutu finished eighth in the fall preview.
Reigning national champion British Columbia stayed put at No. 1 in the nation.
Oklahoma City is second in the poll while Dalton State (Ga.) is third.
Southeastern (Fla.) jumped up four spots to fourth, and Indiana Wesleyan rounded out the top 5.
Two other Mid-South Conference teams are ranked in the top 25.
The University of the Cumberlands moved up 10 spots in the latest polls to No. 9 while Lindsey Wilson dropped two spots to No. 17.
The Phoenix will be back in action in the spring.
