Cumberland’s women finished the season ranked No. 16 in the postseason NAIA top-25 coaches soccer poll, announced by the national office Wednesday.
The Phoenix finished with a 14-5-1 record and one game short of the NAIA Final Site for the third straight season. Cumberland picked up a win to the eventual NAIA national champion Tennessee Southern, handing the Firehawks their only loss of the season.
Marie Bathe was the lone All-American on the Phoenix roster. She was also named All-Mid-South Conference first team as a key piece to the Cumberland team scoring five goals with 13 assists.
Freshman defender Grace Morris was named Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Year for her efforts in anchoring the Cumberland defense. Alongside her was first team All-MSC member Becca Campbell. The duo, along with the defensive unit for CU, notched seven shutouts.
Cumberland had one of best offense in the nation scoring 71 goals in 20 matches for 13th most in the NAIA. The Phoenix finished with the fourth-most assists in the country with 76.
Jennifer Segura also earned All-MSC first team honors and freshman Brenna Swiger garnered second tteam accolades. Senior Haley Stevens and sophomore Brenda Cernas earned honorable mentions.
The Mid-South Conference placed five teams in the final poll, led by Tennessee Southern at No. 1. The University of the Cumberlands ended No. 10 and Lindsey Wilson finished the season ranked No. 14. The Phoenix landed at No. 16 and the Campbellsville Tigers at No. 23.
