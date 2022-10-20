Cumberland’s women stayed put at No. 14 for the third straight week in the latest NAIA top 25 soccer coaches’ poll, announced by the national office yesterday morning.
The Phoenix only played in one game this past week, defeating Thomas More University 3-1 at home last Wednesday to improve their record to 10-3-0 on the season. The Phoenix hold a 5-2 record in the Mid-South and sit in fourth place with 15 points.
On the season, the Phoenix have scored 35 goals with 42 assists, the eighth-most assists in the NAIA while allowing just 15 goals in across 13 matches.
Macy Douglas leads the team in goals scored with six while adding five assists this year for 17 points. Marie Bathe has posted five goals and is now up to nine assists on the season, 16th-best in the NAIA. Gabby Jones scored her fourth goal of the season last week against the Saints while Grace Morris, Ao Yamada, and Brenna Swiger have each scored three. Sarah Haddock has added two goals and six assists.
Three other Mid-South Conference teams are in the Top 25 Polls with the University of the Cumberlands moving up to No. 3. Tennessee Southern stays put No. 7 followed by the Phoenix at No. 14. Lindsey Wilson also remains at No. 18. Campbellsville is in the receiving votes category of the poll.
The top five teams remained unchanged for this week. Keiser (Fla.) holds onto the No. 1 position in this week’s poll. Marian stayed put at No. 2 . The only change in the Top 5 is that Cumberlands flipped with Spring Arbor (Mich.) at No. 3 and No. 4by Spring Arbor (Mich.). William Carey rounds out the Top 5 at No. 5.
The Phoenix took on Shawnee State University later yesterday on the road in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Men climb to 21st
Cumberland’s men moved up four spots to No. 21 in the seventh edition of the NAIA top-25 soccer coaches’ poll, announced by the national office Wednesday.
The Phoenix have not lost a match since the first match of the season, running their record to 7-1-3. The Phoenix right now are on top of the Mid-South Standings, tied with Tennessee Southern and Bethel, with 15 points with a 4-0-3 conference record.
Cumberland has scored 32 goals over 11 contests for an average of 2.91 goals per game. The Phoenix have tallied 38 assists this season ranking them 13th best in the NAIA. They have only allowed 10 goals this season averaging giving up less than one goal per match/
Kam Stanley has earned Mid-South Conference Offensive Player of the Week twice this season leading the team in goals and points with nine and 22. Brima Kamara has scored seven goals this season while tacking on two assists and Robbie Lyons has scored six goals and leads the team in assists with seven. John Azar has contributed three goals and six assists, two last week against Pikeville.
The Phoenix are the only team in the Mid-South Conference ranked inside the Top 25. The University of the Cumberlands lost two matches last week to Lindsey Wilson and Campbellsville dropping them out of the polls to the receiving votes section. Bethel is also receiving votes in the poll.
Dalton State (Ga.) is ranked first in the NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll. This marks the fifth different team who have held the position in the 2022 season, with all of them being the representatives in the Top Five. The Roadrunners captured 10 of the 18 first-place votes, Mid-America Christian (Okla.) getting seven, and Central Methodist (Mo.) being awarded the final vote. Reigning champion Keiser (Fla.) and runner-up Mobile (Ala.) wrap up the Top 5.
Cumberland took on Mid-South Conference rival Shawnee State yesterday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.