Cumberland’s women stayed put at No. 14 for the third straight week in the latest NAIA top 25 soccer coaches’ poll, announced by the national office yesterday morning.

The Phoenix only played in one game this past week, defeating Thomas More University 3-1 at home last Wednesday to improve their record to 10-3-0 on the season. The Phoenix hold a 5-2 record in the Mid-South and sit in fourth place with 15 points.

