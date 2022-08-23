Coming off its seventh national tournament appearance last season, Cumberland’s women’s soccer team will kick off the 2022 campaign next Thursday at home against Bryan College.

Third-year head coach Scott Davidson returns nine starters and 18 letterwinners from last year’s 14-5-1 club that was one of the NAIA’s most potent offenses scoring 71 goals, 13th best in the country, and fourth-most assists in the NAIA.

