Coming off its seventh national tournament appearance last season, Cumberland’s women’s soccer team will kick off the 2022 campaign next Thursday at home against Bryan College.
Third-year head coach Scott Davidson returns nine starters and 18 letterwinners from last year’s 14-5-1 club that was one of the NAIA’s most potent offenses scoring 71 goals, 13th best in the country, and fourth-most assists in the NAIA.
Package that with one of the best back lines in the nation with three-time Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Year Sarah Haddock, last season’s MSC Defensive Player of the Year Grace Morris and two-time all-conference first team selection Becca Campbell and it could be the perfect storm to make a run at the red banner this season.
“We have a standard goal on this team when everyone comes in and that is to make the national tournament,” Davidson said. “Obviously that is very challenging because the Mid-South is a strong conference, but the goal stays the same. We want to compete and challenge in the Mid-South. We want to compete and get either an automatic or an at-large bid and give it a go from there.
“We are definitely deeper than last year in terms of strength and that’s exciting to look forward to. We are very hopeful that we still meet that goal and expectation.”
At forward, CU returns its leading goal scorer Haley Stevens. She is a fifth-year senior from Hendersonville who has seen a lot of time for Cumberland in the past four years. She has scored 24 career goals and will look to continue building off two straight all-conference seasons. Davidson is excited about the ability and leadership that she brings to the team.
Cumberland also returns Gabby Jones and Macy Douglas. Jones posted four goals and Douglas added five including three game-winners against Bethel, Life and St. Thomas in the NAIA National Tournament.
A newcomer at the position is a sophomore transfer from the University of Arkansas-Little Rock, Alicia Holmberg. Davidson has been impressed with what the Sundsvall, Sweden native has done in the preseason. She is a big body at 5-10 and brings in experience from playing in the Sun Belt Conference.
The Phoenix return All-American Marie Bathe at midfield for her fourth season at Cumberland. She is expected to hold down both halves of the field and create opportunities going forward for the offense. She notched five goals and 13 assists on the season ranking 14th in the NAIA in assists.
Alongside Bathe, Cumberland returns senior Julia Kaset and sophomore Ella Tuplin. Kaset started in every game last season after transferring from Lee University. She posted three assists while playing a big role in solidifying the defensive efforts. Tuplin played a variety of roles for Cumberland her first season seeing time on the back line, midfield and forward. She scored two goals and added four assists in 18 starts.
Brenna Swiger will likely play some midfield this season after playing primarily as the right back last year. She earned Mid-South Conference second team honors in her freshman campaign. Davidson said that she is just a winner and loves her mindset on the field.
Transfering in at the midfield position this year is Ao Yamada and Hailey Burruoghs. Yamada comes to Cumberland after playing the last two seasons for former Cumberland coach Gavin McKinney at Chattanooga. Yamada was named to the Southern Conference All-Freshman team in 2020 and made seven starts and 14 appearances for the Mocs in 2021. Burroughs, a Beech High product, returns to Middle Tennessee after starting her career at the University of Indianapolis. She appeared in five matches last season as a freshman.
The backline is set to be one of the strongest in all of the NAIA with the return of Haddock, Morris and Campbell. Those three have made up four Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Year Awards and seven all-conference selections between the bunch.
“We have got a great core there and we have added a few players that can give us great depth in the back with Alivia Chambers and Zoe Collyer” Davidson said. “Coming in as internationals who will give us a little comfort there. We have got high expectations back there.”
Cumberland brings back two goalkeepers who Davidson feels is fully capable of helping the Phoenix win while adding a freshman keeper from Spain, Celia Martin. The three have all competed for the starting job throughout preseason.
Sabrina Graziano is entering her fourth season at CU and earned the starting spot last season posting 10-3-1 record allowing 15 goals in 15 matches. She earned NAIA National Defensive Player of the Week after helping Cumberland upending undefeated Tennessee Southern on the road. Savanna Stubbs returns for her third season and was the starter for all of the 2020 season conceding 10 goals in 14 games played while making 35 saves.
The Phoenix will have big tests this season not shying away from tough opponents within their schedule. The big match that jumps out is the rematch with No. 6 Keiser University on September 10. Cumberland played Keiser last season in the Opening Round final losing 2-0 ending its 2021 season.
The Phoenix will also take on No. 19 Truett-McConnel at Lindsey Donnell Stadium on September 5 and then open up Mid-South action with No. 23 Campbellsville and No. 14 Lindsey Wilson at home. CU will also take on No. 10 the University of the Cumberlands and end the regular season on the road at No. 1 Tennessee Southern. The Phoenix ruined the Firehawks undefeated season last year defeating them in Pulaski 2-1, but Tennessee Southern bested Cumberland in the Mid-South Conference tournament 1-0 in a defensive slugfest.
“It is exactly what we want,” Davidson said. “We don’t want to schedule mismatched opponents where we are not getting challenged and pushing ourselves to our max potential. We want to play the best teams and even teams like Keiser. We want to put ourselves in an environment to where we are not comfortable. We will probably have to do something like that if we make the national tournament again, so it’s just continuing to make ourselves uncomfortable and hopefully we are ready when we get to that moment at the end of the season.
“It’s exciting. We have not really had this depth throughout the squad in the five years I have been here.”
