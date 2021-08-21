Cumberland’s women’s soccer season opener against Bryan University next Tuesday has been postponed due to COVID-19.
The Phoenix are looking to fill the game, but in the case that they do not the season opener will take place Saturday, August 28 at Lindsey Donnell Stadium versus Thomas University at 1 p.m. All game changes will be announced as quickly as possible at www.gocumberlandathletics.com as well as the athletic department’s social media pages @GoCUPhoenix.
