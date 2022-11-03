Cumberland’s women soccer stayed put at No. 14 for the fifth straight week in the ninth edition of the NAIA top 25 coaches’ poll, announced by the national office yesterday morning.

The Phoenix concluded their regular season this past week with a 0-0 scoreless draw on the road against No. 7 Tennessee Southern. Cumberland will enter the Mid-South Conference tournament this week as the No. 4 seed with a 12-3-1 record throughout the regular season.

