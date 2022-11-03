Cumberland’s women soccer stayed put at No. 14 for the fifth straight week in the ninth edition of the NAIA top 25 coaches’ poll, announced by the national office yesterday morning.
The Phoenix concluded their regular season this past week with a 0-0 scoreless draw on the road against No. 7 Tennessee Southern. Cumberland will enter the Mid-South Conference tournament this week as the No. 4 seed with a 12-3-1 record throughout the regular season.
On the season, the Phoenix have scored 42 goals with 53 assists, the eighth-most assists in the NAIA while allowing just 15 goals across 16 matches for less than one goal per match.
Macy Douglas, Gabby Jones and Marie Bathe are tied for the team lead in goals with six each. Bathe maintains the team lead in assists with 11 which puts her 13th nationally in the category. Grace Morris, Haley Stevensand Brenna Swiger have each contributed four goals as it has been a balanced attack for CU all season.
Three other Mid-South Conference teams are in the top 25 poll with the University of the Cumberlands stayed put at No. 3. Tennessee Southern dropped one spot to No. 8 followed by the Phoenix at No. 14. Lindsey Wilson also dropped one spot to No. 20. Campbellsville is in the receiving votes category of the poll.
The top five teams remained unchanged for this week. Keiser (Fla.) holds onto the No. 1 position in this week’s poll. Marian stayed put at No. 2. The University of the Cumberlands holds the No. 3 spot and Spring Arbor (Mich.) stays put at No. 4. William Carey rounds out the top 5 at No. 5.
The Phoenix are set to take on Campbellsville this Friday at Lindsey Donnell Stadium in the quarterfinal match of the Mid-South Conference Tournament. The match will begin at 1 p.m.
Tuplin named to MSC Champions of Character team
Cumberland’s Ella Tuplin was named to the 2022 Mid-South Conference Women’s Soccer Champions of Character team released by conference officials yesterday.
“We are very proud of Ella and her award as part of the Champions of Character team,” Coach Scott Davidson said. “She thoroughly deserves this and is massive in leading by example within our program. She embodies what it means to be a student-athlete at Cumberland. Well done, Ella.”
The MSC recognizes a Champions of Character team for each championship sport. The student-athletes that are honored on the Champions of Character team were nominated by their coaches based on their leadership on campus and in the community while demonstrating the five core character values of the NAIA.
Bethel’s (Tenn.) Cassidy Kerkesner, Campbellsville’s (Ky.) Natalie Wolf, Cumberland’s (Tenn.) Ella Tuplin, Cumberlands’ (Ky.) Selena Barnett, Freed-Hardeman’s (Tenn.) Zoe Stom, Georgetown’s (Ky.) Abby Keeton, Lindsey Wilson’s (Ky.) Alicia Thoresen, Pikeville’s (Ky.) Jada Rice, Shawnee State’s (Ohio) Leonie Heck, Tennessee Southern’s Keito Ido and Thomas More’s (Ky.) Emilia Geren were all honored with the recognition.
