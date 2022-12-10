Cumberland women’s head tennis coach Karen Martinez has announced the Phoenix’s 2023 schedule which includes eight home matches and seven against teams that qualified for the 2022 NAIA National Championships.
The Phoenix will open the season with a tri-match at Murray State where they will take on the Racers and then Southern Indiana on January 27. CU will stay on the road to take on Sewanee on February 8 before having its home opener on the 11 against Oakland City on the Tommy Gray Memorial Tennis Courts.
Cumberland will compete in the GGC Invitational hosted by defending national champions Georgia Gwinnett from February 16-19. The Phoenix will open up the event with a doubleheader against Reinhardt and SCAD-Atlanta. Cumberland will take on Xavier on February 17. Xavier reached the NAIA quarterfinals last season. Cumberland will take on St. Thomas and close the event against six-time national champion Georgia Gwinnett.
On February 25, Cumberland will host Union. The Bulldogs also reached the NAIA quarterfinals last season. The Phoenix will follow that with a trip to Clarksville and take on NCAA Division I program Austin Peay on February 28.
The Phoenix open up Mid-South Conference play March 2 against Lindsey Wilson and will host IU-Kokomo on March 13. The Blue Raiders reached the NAIA quarterfinals last season. After that Cumberland will play out the rest of its conference schedule starting with a three-match road trip as CU goes to Shawnee State (Mar. 17), Thomas More (Mar. 18) and Freed-Hardeman (Mar. 24). CU will host Bethel, the University of the Cumberlands and Pikeville on March 25, April 1-2. The University of the Cumberlands made the national tournament last season.
Cumberland will have its final road trip on April 5-6 as the Phoenix go to Campbellsville and Georgetown before closing the regular season at home against Tennessee Southern.
The Mid-South Conference Championships will take place April 20-23 in Bowling Green, Ky., and the NAIA National Tournament will be May 16-20 in Mobile, Ala.
