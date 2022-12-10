Cumberland women’s head tennis coach Karen Martinez has announced the Phoenix’s 2023 schedule which includes eight home matches and seven against teams that qualified for the 2022 NAIA National Championships.

The Phoenix will open the season with a tri-match at Murray State where they will take on the Racers and then Southern Indiana on January 27. CU will stay on the road to take on Sewanee on February 8 before having its home opener on the 11 against Oakland City on the Tommy Gray Memorial Tennis Courts.

