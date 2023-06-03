Cumberland’s women will play 36 volleyball matches this upcoming fall season with 13 at home and 12 Mid-South Conference matches on the ledger, Coach Hannah Vadakin announced.
The Phoenix will participate in several tournaments and face off against formidable opponents throughout the year including nine teams that made the NAIA National Tournament last season: Bethel (Ind.), Bryan, IU-Kokomo, Missouri Baptist, Campbellsville, University of Saint Mary, Dakota Wesleyan, Taylor and St. Thomas.
The action serves off Aug. 17 in West Palm Beach, Florida, where Cumberland will open up season at the Keiser Tournament. The Phoenix have a doubleheader on the 17th against Mayville State at 9 a.m. and Dakota Wesleyan at 11.
The following day, they will continue their Florida tour with matches against St. Thomas University at 4 p.m. and Rust College at 6 p.m. The tournament in West Palm Beach concludes Aug. 19, with Cumberland taking on national powerhouse Missouri Baptist at 10 a.m.
After their time in Florida, the team will be heading back home to host the Phoenix Classic. On Aug. 24, the Phoenix will face Fisk University at 3 p.m. and Keiser University at 7. The following day, they will take on Madonna at 3:30 p.m. and William Carey University at 7:30. On Aug. 26th, Cumberland will wrap up the Phoenix Classic with matches against University of Saint Mary at 3:30 p.m. and Faulkner University at 7:30.
The Liz Hossler Labor Day Classic will be the next event on the team’s schedule. On Sept. 1, the Phoenix will compete against University of Michigan-Dearborn at 2 p.m. and Grace College at 6. The classic continues on Sept. 2 with matches against IU-South Bend at 10 a.m. and Bethel University (Ind.) at 2 p.m. Cumberland will then return home for a match against Bryan College on Sept. 5 at 7 p.m.
From Sept. 8-9, the Phoenix will participate in the Amber McClure Fayerweather Tournament in Upland, Indiana, hosted by Taylor. They will face Roosevelt University at 10 a.m. on Sept. 8, followed by a match against IU-East at 3 p.m.
The next day, they will take on host Taylor University at 10:30 a.m. and round it out against IU-Kokomo at 3:30 p.m.
The Mid-South Conference matches begin on Sept. 19 with a road match against Freed-Hardeman University at 7 p.m. On Sept. 23, the Phoenix will face Bethel University at 3 p.m., followed by a match against Georgetown College on Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. Cumberland will then have a home game against the University of the Cumberlands on Sept. 29 at 8 p.m.
October brings more conference action as Cumberland travels to Campbellsville University on Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. and Lindsey Wilson College on Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. On Oct. 12, the Phoenix will face Bethel University again, this time in McKenzie, at 7 p.m. The Phoenix will then host Freed-Hardeman University on Oct. 14 at 3 p.m.
On Oct. 17, Cumberland will travel to Nashville for a match at Fisk University at 7 p.m. The Phoenix will then head on the road making a stop to take on IU-South Bend on their way to Lima, Ohio, on Oct. 21for a tri-match against Aquinas College at 1 p.m. and Northwestern Ohio at 3.
The home schedule concludes with matches against Lindsey Wilson on Oct. 24. and Campbellsville on Oct. 26.
Cumberland will be on the road for the final two matches of the season to take on University of the Cumberland on Nov. 3and Georgetown College on Nov. 4.
Postseason play will begin after that as Cumberland seeks a second-straight Mid-South Conference title. The MSC Championships will be held in Bowling Green, Ky., from November 9-11.
