Cumberland’s women will play 36 volleyball matches this upcoming fall season with 13 at home and 12 Mid-South Conference matches on the ledger, Coach Hannah Vadakin announced.

The Phoenix will participate in several tournaments and face off against formidable opponents throughout the year including nine teams that made the NAIA National Tournament last season: Bethel (Ind.), Bryan, IU-Kokomo, Missouri Baptist, Campbellsville, University of Saint Mary, Dakota Wesleyan, Taylor and St. Thomas.

