For the fifth consecutive year, Cumberland women’s volleyball was recognized with the Team Academic Award by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) for the 2020-21 academic year, the organization announced last week.
The honor is given to programs with a team grade-point average (GPA) of 3.30 or higher during the school year. Cumberland boasted a 3.598 GPA over the past academic year. The team accolade caps another strong academic year for the women’s volleyball program. In total, 19 Phoenix were named Academic All-Mid-South Conference and 12 earned NAIA Scholar-Athlete honors.
