Cumberland women’s volleyball was recognized with its fourth straight Team Academic Award by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) for the 2020-21 academic year, the organization announced Monday.
The honor is given to programs with a team grade-point average (GPA) of 3.30 or higher during the school year. Cumberland boasted a 3.38 GPA over the past academic year. The team accolade caps another strong academic year for the women’s volleyball program. In total, 14 Phoenix were named Academic All-Mid-South Conference.
University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) joined the Phoenix as the only other Mid-South Conference school to earn the award. . There were a total of 56 NAIA Women’s programs that earned the Team Academic Award.
The AVCA Team Academic Award was initiated in 1992-93 and honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that displayed excellence in the classroom during the school year. This year, over 1,200 teams received the award.
